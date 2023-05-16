Alfa Chemistry: Lithium-Ion Battery Testing Contributes to Enhanced Battery Performance

Earlier this month, Alfa Chemistry announced the launch of its lithium-ion battery testing service, in a hope to support the growing demand for alternative energy sources. The service newly released is designed to provide reliable and accurate testing for lithium-ion batteries.



Currently, lithium-ion batteries enjoy prevalence in fields like automotive, consumer electronics and renewable energy because of their merits of high energy density, long cycle life, and low self-discharge rate. However, such type of batteries also come with their own set of challenges in terms of safety concerns and performance degradation over time. In such a scenario, reliable testing becomes critical."We believe the launch of this new service will greatly benefit our customers who are engaged in the alternative energy industry," said a spokesperson for Alfa Chemistry. "As lithium-ion batteries extends their use as a critical component in an increasing number of settings, it is of vital importance to ensure they are safe, reliable, and have sound performance. With state-of-the-art testing equipment and techniques, our testing service can help our customers achieve these goals. Moreover, team of experienced professionals has extensive knowledge and expertise in lithium-ion battery testing, ensuring that customers receive the highest level of service and support."Items to be tested:Power Output - Load TestingCharge - Discharge Cycle TestingTransportation TestingElectromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) TestingEnvironmental TestingMechanical TestingElectrical TestingComponent TestingAlfa Chemistry takes testing standards very seriously and ensure that the whole testing process complies with them fully. The testing standards that the company follows are listed here: GR-3150-CORE for secondary non-aqueous lithium batteries, GR-4228-CORE for VRLA battery string certification levels, IEC 60896-11, 21, 22 for stationary lead-acid batteries, IEC 61959 for mechanical tests for sealed portable secondary cells and batteries containing alkaline or other non-acid electrolytes, IEC 61960 for secondary lithium cells and batteries for portable applications, IEC 62133 for safety of lithium-ion batteries, IEEE 1625 for rechargeable batteries for multi-cell mobile computing devices, IEEE 1725 for rechargeable batteries for mobile phones, SAE J2380 for vibration testing of electric vehicle batteries, UL 1642 for safety of lithium batteries, UL 2054 for safety of household and commercial batteries, UL 2580 for batteries for use in electric vehicles, and UN/DOT 38.3 for transportation testing for lithium batteries.Please visit https://alternative-energy.alfa-chemistry.com/services/lithium-ion-battery-testing.html to learn more.AboutAlfa Chemistry is a reliable, professional and competent chemical supplier that offers high-quality chemical reagents, intermediates, custom synthesis, and analytical services in the fields of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and alternative energy. Combining skilled and experienced team of scientists with advanced technologies, Alfa Chemistry is committed to providing sustainable alternative energy solutions to their clients worldwide.