Hydrogen: on the road to net zero

Industry leaders and policymakers gathered at Centrica Business Solutions' UK headquarters to see hydrogen-ready combined heat and power (CHP) in action. The CHP units are manufactured in partnership with 2G Energy - to provide an integrated technology solution that also can run on natural gas, biogas or LPG.



Aaron Parker, Head of CHP Sales at Centrica Business Solutions, said: "Our partnership with 2G makes up to 100% hydrogen-ready CHP units available now. It is one of a combination of cost-effective technology solutions we're providing to support our customers' net zero delivery."By using CHP to cogenerate heat and power at high efficiency on-site, organisations are reducing energy costs by as much as 40% and seeing a return on investment of less than 12 months in some cases."Mark Holtmann, Managing Director of 2G said "We're committed to promoting hydrogen to achieve a net zero world and we want to demonstrate how CHPs can be integrated into a wide variety of industries and applications such as hospitals, schools, hotels and leisure facilities to provide energy reliability and resilience."Centrica's latest net zero global research shows that 73% of UK energy decision makers are interested in trialling or installing hydrogen-ready CHP as part of their net zero pathway.With its high efficiency and cost saving potential, hydrogen-ready CHP balances financial and sustainability goals to provide a future-proofed energy solution.Why choose hydrogen-ready CHP from Centrica Business Solutions?• Flex your hydrogen ready CHP unit around your needs, with up to 100% hydrogen blend options available• Transition when you're ready, with fuel switching services available through our expert O&M team• Lean on our expertise as partners in a range of hydrogen projects• Invest in hydrogen renewable energy with no upfront capital by choosing our flexible financing options• Integrate hydrogen cogeneration into your net zero journey with our 7-step pathway