ROLLS-ROYCE AND ABO WIND BRING FOURTH SOLAR FARM WITH mtu LARGE-SCALE BATTERY STORAGE INTO OPERATION

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY) and the project development company Abo Wind commissioned a large-scale mtu battery storage system at a solar farm in Bavaria in Germany at the end of May 2023. The plant can produce a total of 10,000 megawatt-hours of green electricity per year, which is equivalent to the demand of around 3,000 three-person households and the avoidance of around 6,300 tons of CO2.



More Headlines Articles

The two companies are already working together successfully on three other projects of this type in the German states Rhineland-Palatinate and Hesse. Andreas Görtz, President Sustainable Power Solutions at Rolls-Royce Power Systems, explained: "We are delighted to have found a partner in Abo Wind with whom we can serve the energy market of the future in a trustworthy and competent manner".All plants are subsidized on the basis of the German government's innovation tenders due to their sustainable and innovative solution. They serve to stabilize the power grid and enable maximum use of renewable energies. The batteries charge electricity from the photovoltaic system when needed - for example, in times of high production of solar power with low demand.- and release it again at a later time. In this way, more electricity from renewable sources can be integrated into the power grid. Thomas Treiling, Head of Project Development Wind and Solar at ABO Wind, said: "The only way we can increase the share of renewables in the generated electricity and achieve the climate targets is with sufficient storage capacities. We are proud to be among the pioneers in Germany with these hybrid projects and to have a reliable partner at our side in Rolls-Royce".The business unit Power Systems of Rolls-Royce has supplied a mtu EnergyPack QG large-scale battery storage system with a capacity of 5.8 megawatt hours and an output of 2.9 megawatts for the latest Abo Wind solar farm in Bavaria. The large-scale storage solution can be flexibly adapted to project-specific outputs and capacities thanks to its modular design and high energy density.For the three other joint plants in Rhineland-Palatinate and in Hesse, Rolls-Royce had supplied a total of three battery containers (twice 1.5 MW output and 2.13 MWh storage capacity, once 550 kW output and 0.71 MWh storage capacity).ABO Wind successfully develops and constructs wind and solar parks as well as battery and hydrogen projects. Founded in 1996, the Wiesbaden-based company has so far implemented plants with a capacity of around five gigawatts as a developer and constructed half of them itself.About Rolls-Royce Holdings plcRolls-Royce develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for safety-critical applications in the air, at sea and on land. Our products and service packages enable our customers to connect people, societies, cultures and economies together; they meet the growing need for power generation across multiple industries; and enable governments to equip their armed forces with the power required to protect their citizens.Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces and navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers. To meet customer demand for more sustainable solutions, we are committed to making our products compatible with net zero carbon emissions.Annual underlying revenue was £12.69bn in 2022 and underlying operating profit was £652m.Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a publicly traded company (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY, LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69)Rolls-Royce Power Systems is headquartered in Friedrichshafen in southern Germany and employs more than 9,500 people. The product portfolio includes mtu-brand high-speed engines and propulsion systems for ships, power generation, heavy land, rail and defence vehicles and for the oil and gas industry as well as diesel and gas systems and battery containers for missioncritical, standby and continuous power, combined generation of heat and power, and microgrids and is intensively engaged in the development of climate-neutral solutions.www.rolls-royce.com