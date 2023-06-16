Kseng Solar attended Intersolar Europe 2023 with highlights on its All-scenario Solar Racking Solutions

From July 14 to 16, Kseng Solar appeared at Intersolar Europe 2023 with its latest advanced solar racking solution in residential, C&I, and utility sectors, catering to diverse demands and scenarios in Germany and the wider European market, which attracted much attention and recognition from clients on-site.

Intersolar Europe is the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry and also the largest exhibition in Europe, where key companies come together to showcase their latest solar innovations and solutions. From July 14 to 16, Kseng Solar appeared at the expo with its latest advanced solar racking solution in residential, C&I, and utility sectors, catering to diverse demands and scenarios in Germany and the wider European market, which attracted much attention and recognition from clients on-site.



More Headlines Articles

At the expo, people's attention was drawn to KST Solar Tracker for its unique structure design and innovative AI algorithm, these advantages together make it the ideal solution for the large-scale solar plant with excellent environmental adaptability. Additionally, Kseng Solar has exhibited its Easy Solar Kit/Bracket Series, a minimalist household solar solution designed to help Europeans gain energy independence, which has been greatly favored by many visitors.Besides, Roof-mount, Ground-mount, and Waterproof Solar Carport racking solutions were also on display. With a differentiated product strategy, Kseng Solar is able to meet the needs of residential, industrial & commercial rooftop, and large-scale power station applications.With field-proven solar plants utilized our product portfolios across Europe, the reliability of our racking system has been recognized by our solar partners. Now we have set up branches in Germany, warehouses in Poland and Netherlands, and we'll continue to build a stronger local team to provide premium services for the locals.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will continue to deliver more top-notch solar racking solutions and services, building a green future for every home, business, and community on the planet.