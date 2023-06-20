Fugro to use new technology in site investigation for French DGEC and RTE Sud-Atlantique wind farms

The Directorate General of Energy and Climate (DGEC) from the French Ministry of Energy Transition and RTE (Réseau de Transport d'Electricité) have awarded Fugro a ground investigation campaign to support the development of future wind farms in the Sud-Atlantique zone of the Bay of Biscay. The Geo-data acquired during the investigation will be used by pre-selected developers for their preliminary engineering design studies and future tenders.

In July, Fugro will mobilise its newest vessel, the Fugro Quest, to acquire high-quality geotechnical data across a 430 km2 area. In a region known for its challenging offshore conditions, the 86-metre vessel is well equipped to complete the survey in extreme weather and deep waters.Fugro will also use advanced technology, such as WISON® Mk V Ecodrive, SEACALF® Mk V Deep Drive® and dedicated coring systems, to collect soil samples. Insights into the composition of the soil will be used to create a comprehensive ground model that will determine the ideal location and design of offshore developments, such as wind farms and offshore substations.Denys Borel, Fugro's Commercial Manager France said: "We are committed to supporting the growth of marine renewable energy in France, and this project perfectly aligns with our strategic vision. By actively supporting the early stages of project development, we aim to empower future developers to use the geotechnical findings effectively, optimising the design of turbine and substation foundations."The Sud-Atlantique zone is set to include a 1 GW project situated 40 km offshore Oleron island, followed by an adjacent 1 GW project. Once completed, these two wind farms will generate enough electricity to meet the needs of approximately 1.6 million people.EndFor more informationDenys Boreld.borel@fugro.comAbout FugroFugro is the world's leading Geo-data specialist, collecting and analysing comprehensive information about the Earth and the structures built upon it. Adopting an integrated approach that incorporates acquisition and analysis of Geo-data and related advice, Fugro provides solutions. With expertise in site characterisation and asset integrity, clients are supported in the safe, sustainable and efficient design, construction and operation of their assets throughout the full lifecycle.Employing approximately 10,000 talented people in 57 countries, Fugro serves clients around the globe, predominantly in the energy, infrastructure and water industries, both offshore and onshore. In 2022, revenue amounted to EUR 1.8 billion. Fugro is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.