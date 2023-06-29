New guide explains 3 steps to improve heat network efficiency

The heat network efficiency guide explains the 3 steps operators can take to maximise performance of the UK's 17,500 existing schemes, many of which perform at low efficiency levels.



More Headlines Articles

Switch2 calculates that increasing efficiency by 30% on a poor performing heat network (serving 300 properties) could save more than £110,000 and 298 tonnes of CO2 per year. That's based on gas input costs of 8p per KWh."Many existing communal heating schemes are languishing at poor 35 to 40% efficiency levels", said Richard Harrison, CEO of Switch2 Energy. "Our guide explains how utilising data from the network to inform operations and maintenance methods can raise efficiency by as much as 30 to 40%. This increase in efficiency translates into reduced running costs, lower residents' bills and an increased ability to meet decarbonisation targets."Taking a reactive approach to maintenance does not work. Heat network operators must proactively manage their maintenance and make use of innovation and data insights to transform efficiency and comply with major new regulatory and technical standards."In the guide, we focus on the practical measures that can reduce both energy and operational waste - for better cost and carbon performance. We also profile some of the private developers and housing associations who are using data insights and innovation to drive efficiency."