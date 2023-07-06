Renogy Revolutionizes the Awning Industry with Flexible Solar Fabric for Unmatched Off-Grid Power

Renogy®, a leading provider of solar energy solutions, is proud to announce its exclusive partnership with Lippert™ to supply their first-ever flexible solar awning fabric for the construction of Lippert's Solera® OG (Off-Grid) brand of awnings. These ground-breaking solar awnings combine flexibility and rollability with the power of solar energy, providing manufacturers of awnings, sunshades, and canopies with unparalleled clean energy solutions.



Lippert's Solera OG awnings, powered by Renogy's proprietary awning integrated photovoltaic (AIPV™) solar technology, eliminate the labor, expense, additional weight, and roof intrusion associated with installing conventional rigid panels. With this new flexible solar awning fabric, customers can have a game-changing solution that seamlessly integrates renewable energy into their outdoor spaces without compromising aesthetics or functionality.Key Features of the Solera OG awnings include:· Flexibility and Rollability: Renogy's proprietary unique solar fabric is integrated into the awnings, enabling them to be rolled up into a compact three-inch diameter roll. This flexibility allows for easy storage and transportation, offering convenience and versatility for end-users.· Compatibility and Lightweight Design: The Solera OG awnings are compatible with existing RV awning hardware, making the integration process seamless and hassle-free. Additionally, the fabric's lightweight nature ensures minimal impact on the overall weight of the awnings, maintaining their structural integrity.· Enhanced Solar Production: Even in the retracted, travel, or stored positions, the Solera OG awnings retain over 60% of their photovoltaic production. This ensures a consistent and reliable power supply, regardless of the awning's position, maximizing energy generation capabilities."This new technology revolutionizes the solar industry by providing manufacturers with a flexible, rollable, and lightweight solar fabric that opens up unlimited possibilities for off-grid applications," said Yi Li, CEO and founder at Renogy. "We look forward to enabling even more manufacturers in the RV and marine industries to bring clean energy solutions to their customers quickly, enhancing their outdoor experiences and reducing their carbon footprint."Benefits for ManufacturersRenogy's flexible solar fabric offers a totally new solar solution for customers who face limited roof space. Its lightweight and rollable design allow for off-grid applications, providing manufacturers with the ability to create innovative clean energy products that can be easily integrated into a variety of environments.With Renogy's AIPV™ technology, awning manufacturers, sunshade manufacturers, and canopy manufacturers in the home and commercial sunshade industries can collaborate with Renogy to develop cutting-edge clean energy products that meet the growing demand for sustainable solutions.The flexible solar fabric can also help B2B manufacturers reduce labor costs, eliminate the need for additional weight and avoid roof intrusion associated with traditional rigid panels. Manufacturers can realize efficiency gains and cost savings by integrating this innovative solution into their manufacturing process.Interested manufacturers can reach out to Renogy for partnership opportunities, product inquiries and further information. Visit https://www.renogy.com to learn more.About RenogyRenogy is a leading provider of solar energy solutions, offering a comprehensive range of high-quality solar panels, power stations, charge controllers, inverters, and other accessories. Committed to sustainability and innovation, Renogy empowers individuals and businesses worldwide to embrace clean and renewable energy sources.