We're Excited to Share Our Project Case Study!

JMK Research & Analytics and SED Fund recently completed a comprehensive research and analysis on our ‘Hybrid Energy Storage Project' at Om Shanti Retreat Centre (ORC).

📈 As indicated in the report, the share of renewables in annual energy consumption has increased to 99% as compared to before. Solar + Hybrid BESS project not only reduces emissions and electricity costs significantly, but also ensures uninterrupted power supply in any unforeseen circumstances.



✅ Check out the Exclusive Report now at https://vmechatronics.com/press and share your valuable feedback on sales[at]vmechatronics[dot]com👇Let's connect, discuss and continue our work in renewable energy together.