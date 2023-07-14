Join 2023 Solar PV&Energy Storage World Expo (PV Guangzhou)

With gathering the foremost solar photovoltaic brands in China, Solar PV World Expo, one of the largest and most influential PV trade shows in China, is a strategic platform not only for domestic and international manufacturers to display their advanced solar products as well as technology but also for professional distributors to import quality products. Having been held for a consecutive 14 years, the event is highly recommended by insiders, professional institutions and international media,which can help overseas solar photovoltaic companies to find first-hand opportunities!

2023 Solar PV&Energy Storage World Expo (PV Guangzhou)



Date: August 8th-10th, 2023Venue: China Import & Export Fair ComplexAddress: No. 380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, ChinaWebsite: http://pvguangzhou.com/index.php?lang=enScale of this year:-1,500 exhibitors,-100,000 square meters-100,000 professional buyers(who are from over 100 countries)Organized by :-China Guangdong Solar Energy Association(GSEA)-Council for Promotion of -Guangdong-Hongkong-Macao Cooperation-Grandeur International Exhibition GroupPreview of PV Guangzhou 2023After 14 years' development, PV Guangzhou has successfully made itself one of the most well-known and popular solar photovoltaic expos in China, attracting a lot of world-famous companies as its loyal exhibitors, such as Huawei, JA Solar, Longi, Chint Solar, AKCOME, AP System, Kstar, SOFAR SOLAR, Growatt Solar, SAJ, Snadi Energy, Techfine Electronic, Top One Power Technology, GINLONG, UNIEXPV, Mibet, IVNT, Afore, Kingfeels, and so forth.Exhibition ScopePhotovoltaic Production Equipment: silicon rod silicon block silicon ingot production equipment, silicon wafer production equipment, battery production equipment, solar panels/modules production equipment, film version of the battery production equipment, and etc.Production Technology & Research Equipment: photovoltaic cells, related PV components, PV raw material, PV project and system, and etc.Solar Application Products: solar street lamp, lawn lamp, yard lamp, beacon lights, agricultural insecticide lamps, chargers, lights, traffic warning lights and other solar information display screen.If you don't want to miss out on this grand event, then please mark its date and venue, and register for your free digital ticket now!Contact usSolar PV&Energy Storage World EXPO CommitteeContact person:Lydia EOverseas RepresentativeEmail:marketing1@grandeurhk.comWhatsapp/Wechat/Mob:0086 188 2438 5164Messenger:Abe LydiaTwitter:LydiaexhibitionCanton Fair Complex Guangzhou China