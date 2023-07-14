Kseng Solar presented its latest solar racking solutions at The Solar Show Vietnam 2023

The Solar Show Vietnam 2023, the country's largest renewable energy exhibition, officially kicked off on July 12, which attracted over 4,000 attendees and featured more than 120 exhibitors from the industry. Kseng Solar showcased at the expo with a full range of solar racking solutions based on decades of industry experience and innovative technologies, which captured the attention of numerous visitors.



Presented Products- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: Ballast Roof Mounting System, L feet Solar Metal Roof Mounting System, Standing Seam Roof Mounting System- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Aluminum Ground Mounting System, Steel Ground Mounting SystemVietnam is undoubtedly one of Asia's most exciting energy markets. The country aims to draw a minimum of 30.9% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, increasing to 67.5% by 2050. Besides, from now to 2025, there is no limit to the capacity of rooftop solar power development under specific conditions. Over the past few years, Kseng Solar has maintained a strong focus on the Vietnam market, constantly bringing a better experience to local clients.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will continue to deliver more innovative solar racking solutions and top-class customer services, speeding up Vietnam's process of transitioning to clean energy.