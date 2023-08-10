Be independent from electricity, load shedding and fuel prices

Did you know that you can become independent from electricity, load shedding, heat and fuel prices? We invite you to read more information on how to become independent from electricity, load shedding and fuel prices:



soliswatt_副本.jpgOn average, a 120 m2 house needs about 6,000 - 8,000 kWh of electricity per season, after installing a 10kW solar power plant, installing a 12kWh battery, an electric car charging station and an air-to-water heat pump, it is possible to produce 10,000kWh of electricity per year.This amount of electricity produced is enough to heat the house for the whole season, or you can drive 55,555 km in an electric car with a battery capacity of 64 kwh.Possible installation options for the solar power plantThe solar power plant can be installed traditionally on the roof of the house or on the ground, next to the house. Install the battery and the charging station in the garage or outside, after assessing the technical possibilities and the customer's wishes.There are other, non-standard solutions, such as installing a carport with integrated solar modules and installing a charging station in the carport. This is a slightly more expensive solution, but it can be an alternative to a garage.It is advisable to charge a discharged electric car battery from a solar power plant or when the price of electricity is low. After installing an additional battery, this process will be managed even more efficiently: by purchasing electricity with an exchange plan, at a time when the price of electricity is low. In this way, on average, you can save up to 80% for electricity.Installation of solar power plants, electric car charging stations and air-to-water heat pumps is our future. Together we can reach it faster!