Kseng Solar’s Participation At Solar PV World Expo 2023 (PV Guangzhou) Was A Grand Success

From August 8 to 10 in Guangzhou, Kseng Solar had showcased its innovative solar racking solutions at Solar PV World Expo 2023, one of the largest and most influential Solar PV&Energy Storage trade shows in China. Co-exhibiting with LONGi and Sungrow, Kseng Solar brings comprehensive one-stop solar power solutions which include solar modules, inverters, and racking systems, covering diverse applications from ground to rooftop.



Impressive Comprehensive One-stop Solar Power SolutionsWith an increasing number of people seeking ways to lower their electricity costs and carbon emissions, Kseng Solar showcased its one-stop solar power solutions, featuring BIPV solar solution, distributed solar solution, LONGi's HIMO 6 modules, Sungrow inverters, and PowerStack's liquid cooling commercial battery storage. The flexible and cost-effective one-stop solar power solutions garnered an amazing response from thousands of visitors on site."Gathering for Solar Prosperity - Embracing the Carbon-Free Era " Themed SpeechDuring the exhibition, Kseng Solar collaborated with LONGi and Sungrow to host a presentation event under the theme "Gathering for Solar Prosperity, Embracing the Carbon-Free Era ". Through a series of in-depth presentations on one-stop solar power solutions, attendees were captivated by top-tier professional insights, detailed product explanations, interactive games, and exciting giveaways. The on-site atmosphere continued to be energetic and spirited.Shining Bright with the Recognition of Dual PV AwardsAt the expo, Kseng Solar once again secured the awards of "2023 Outstanding PV Enterprise" and "2023 Quality Solar Mounting Enterprise" With nearly a decade of experience and expertise in the industry, Kseng Solar has earned a reputation for excellence and received numerous awards. These recognitions not only validate Kseng Solar's product strength but also validates its influential brand presence.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will continue to deliver more top-notch solar racking solutions and localized services, support our global clients to build more safe, reliable, efficient solar power stations.