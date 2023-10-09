2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE)

2024 World Hydrogen Energy Industry Expo (WHE)



Date: August 8th-10th, 2024Venue: 1st and 2nd Floor, Area A, China Import and Export Fair ComplexAddress: No.380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, ChinaReview of WBE 2023Organized by Guangzhou Honest Exhibition Co., Ltd, the 8th World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2023) was successfully held this August 8th-10th at Area A, China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou.Spanning over 100,000 sq.m, the show occupied a total of 8 exhibition halls, setting up 3957 booths, almost double from last year. 1205 exhibiting companies joined the show. The number of battery cells, packs and energy storage solutions exhibitors amounted to 476.The bustling three days counted 137,500 visits in total, including overseas buyers from over 50 countries and regions, such as the USA, Germany, Korea, France, Japan, UK, Sweden, Belgium, Czech Republic, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Thailand, Brazil, South Africa.China Battery Industry (Guangzhou) Summit, China Energy Storage Industry Ecology Conference, World Hydrogen Energy & Fuel Cell Industry Conference and the first-ever two-day factory tour program constituted the biggest highlights of WBE 2023.Preview of WBE 2024WBE will strive to break its own show size record again in 2024, expecting to occupy a total of 13 exhibition halls, amounting to 165,000 sq.m to bring together an estimated 2000+ premium exhibitors.Giving overseas buyers a first-hand and in-depth look at China's leading battery and battery equipment manufacturers, the highly recommended two-day factory tour program will make a grand comeback in 2024. We look forward to the active participation of more overseas visitors!Live Events & Activities of WBE 20242024 China Battery Industry (Guangzhou) Summit2024 China Energy Storage Industry Ecology Conference2024 World Hydrogen Energy Industry Conference2024 Two-Day Factory Tour ProgramExhibitor Profile1)All kinds of Batteries, Battery pack & cell, BMS2)Energy Storage Products3)Battery Charging & Swapping products4)Raw Material and Components for all kinds of batteries5)Battery manufacturing equipment, testing equipment and instrument6)Battery recycling and international logistics7)Hydrogen energy and hydrogen energy application area