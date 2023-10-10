Kseng Solar energizes IGEM 2023 in Malaysia with its full scenario solar racking solutions

October 4-6, Kseng Solar attended the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM)2023 with a diverse array of solar racking solutions.

October 4-6, Kseng Solar attended the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM)2023, which is recognized as Southeast Asia's largest trade event for green technologies and eco solutions. At the expo, Kseng Solar showcased a diverse array of solar racking solutions for residential, C&I , utility-scale applications, to satisfy various local market demands in Malaysia.


Presented Products
- KST Solar Tracker
- Aluminum Solar Carport
- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: Metal Solar Metal Roof Mounting System, Flat Roof Mounting System
- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Steel Ground Mounting System

Malaysia has emerged as a thriving global photovoltaic market due to its abundant solar resources and government initiatives towards a green economy. Kseng Solar is highlighting its commitment to delivering exceptional products and experiences to customers in Malaysia by bringing our most up-to-date solar racking solution to IGEM 2023.

Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar aims to drive energy transformation in Malaysia and throughout Southeast Asia through continuous technological innovation and commitment to quality.

