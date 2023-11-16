Energy Toolbase Expands to Solar Monitoring

STUART, FL - Energy Toolbase, a leading provider of software for solar + energy storage analysis, proposal generation, and intelligent energy management systems, announced the expansion of its software offerings to solar-only monitoring. ETB Monitor is a cutting-edge platform designed to provide energy professionals and asset managers with comprehensive economic and solar energy monitoring, enabling them to maximize their project's value.



ETB Monitor is available as a standalone platform or as an integrated solution with Energy Toolbase's existing software suite, ETB Developer, which specializes in solar and energy storage proposal analysis. This integration allows users to seamlessly transition from the development stage to the monitoring stage, all while utilizing Energy Toolbase's gold-standard utility rates database, electric bill calculation engine, and account management team.By providing visualizations of the site's expected solar generation, calculated using the system characteristics and micro-climate satellite weather data, users can track the performance of their solar energy system's output to an expected baseline. This comparison enables users to detect potential issues, optimize system performance, reduce operational costs, and make informed decisions about future investments."We are excited to offer ETB Monitor to our customers, providing them with the tools they need to efficiently manage their solar energy projects," said John Gurski, Founder and President of Energy Toolbase. "With this innovative platform, energy professionals can track the economics of their solar energy systems in real-time and make informed decisions about their operations, ultimately leading to increased profitability and growth."The combined power of ETB Developer and ETB Monitor provides the industry with an end-to-end solution for solar energy project development, proposal generation, and monitoring, making it easier than ever to manage and optimize their renewable energy portfolios. With this integrated solution, users can easily access critical performance and economic data for their solar energy projects, helping them to make informed decisions and maximize their project's economic impact.For more information on ETB Monitor, watch a demo here or schedule a call with our account management team.About Energy Toolbase:Energy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,500 distributed energy organizations worldwide.Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.