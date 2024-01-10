Spruce Power Launches ‘Spruce Pro’ Brand, Expanding its Servicing Solutions into the Commercial Solar Market

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) ("Spruce" or the "Company"), a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States, today announced the launch of Spruce Pro, a brand that extends Spruce's distributed solar energy servicing capabilities into a new growth segment of commercial solar.



Built on the foundational strength of Spruce's existing portfolio servicing of owned and third-party home solar assets, Spruce Pro is poised to capitalize on a market segment previously untapped by the Company, adding both growth prospects and value creation for the Company and commercial clients. This expansion aligns with the Company's commitment to advancing clean energy solutions and underscores its dedication to serving a broader spectrum of photovoltaic asset owners.Christian Fong, CEO of Spruce Power, commented, "This expansion to work with commercial clients is a natural fit for our organization, which has championed servicing solutions for distributed solar energy assets over the past decade. Leveraging this experience, we can step into a fast-growing market of commercial solar to make available to new clients Spruce's trusted servicing and environmental commodities teams."The Spruce Pro launch comes after forging partnerships with commercial solar owners in 2023. Spruce was able to create new revenue at high investment returns and increase net margins for their partner companies. The initial successes proved the scalability and market-readiness of the Spruce Pro platform.Spruce Pro: Unlocking Productivity and Value for BusinessesSpruce Pro leverages its fit-for-purpose systems to streamline operational efficiency and increase productivity for commercial customers through end-to-end portfolio servicing and an experienced environmental commodities team. Spruce Power believes these service offerings create a foundation for mutually beneficial relationships, unlocking platform value for the relatively underserved commercial solar market while offering high investment returns for the Company.Commercial Customer Servicing- With mature servicing infrastructure, a US-based call center, and industry-specific technology already in place, Spruce Pro handles the needs of enterprise portfolio owners at any scale. Spruce's servicing experience includes lender and tax-equity management and reporting, invoicing and collections, and asset management.Portfolio Financial Operations- Spruce's long history as a premier owner of distributed solar energy gives Spruce Pro clients access to a proven track record of efficient and accurate back-office ownership services. This includes accounting, regulatory filings, treasury, and cash management.Environmental Commodities Markets (ECM)- Spruce Pro unlocks value by maximizing SREC revenue or limiting future exposure to volatility in environmental commodities. At launch, Spruce Pro is already positioned as one of the top market makers for California SRECS. As an owner and operator of one of North America's largest rooftop solar portfolios, Spruce's ECM team has years of experience reporting, minting, and transacting renewable energy credits.With broad capabilities ranging from asset management services, environmental commodities market offerings to broad-based industry servicing, Spruce Pro can offer tailored solutions for unique client needs.For more information, please visit https://sprucepower.com/pro/.About Spruce PowerSpruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) is a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States. We provide subscription-based services that make it easy for homeowners to benefit from rooftop solar power and battery storage. Our power as-a-service model allows consumers to access new technology without making a significant upfront investment or incurring maintenance costs. Our company owns the cash flows from over 75,000 home solar assets and contracts across the United States. For additional information, please visit www.sprucepower.com.