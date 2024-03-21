Kseng Solar Makes a Remarkable Impression at Five Expos in Europe with its Innovative Solar Racking Solutions

From February to March, Kseng Solar took part in five major European expos, including GENERA 2024 in Spain, ENEX 2024 in Poland, KEY Energy in Italy, Energie Sparmesse Expoenergy in Austria, and Solar Solutions Amsterdam in the Netherlands. The on-site exhibition featured the latest solar racking innovations covering residential, C&I, and utility applications, which is a blend of cutting-edge technology and unwavering commitment to prime quality, solidifying Kseng Solar's reputation for reliability and outstanding performance in the industry.



During the expo, the Easy Solar bracket drew significant attention. As a product that has been tested and highly praised in the European market, the Easy Solar Bracket/Kit Series meets the demands of various scenarios, including gardens, balconies, railings, walls, and more. Plus, it is readily available in ample stock in our EU warehouse for prompt delivery.Solar expansion continues full steam ahead in Europe. With an established local branch already operating in the Netherlands and warehouses nearby, Kseng Solar strategically positions itself on the ground in Europe, actively contributing to the adoption of renewable energy in this globally leading market.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar is committed to supporting Europe's transition to a net-zero future by offering quality products and extensive local services backed by strong regional expertise.