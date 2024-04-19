Residential 30KW Off Grid Solar panel System 30000W energy storage solar system complete set
The off-grid system is a self-sufficient energy system that operates independently from the main power grid. The system also includes storage batteries to store excess energy for use during times of low production. This system is ideal for remote areas or locations where connecting to the main grid is not feasible. It provides reliable power for various applications, including residential, commercial, or industrial purposes, and helps reduce dependence on traditional power sources.
30KW Off Grid Solar System (Case one)
Item
Model
Description
Quantity
1
Solar Panel
Mono 450W
28 pieces
2
Battery
12V 250AH
16 piece
3
Controller
192V 50A
1 piece
4
Inverter
30KW
1 piece
5
PV Cable
The Standard 4mm2
200 meters
6
Box
Steel
1 piece
7
MC4 Connector
1000VDC
10 pieces
8
Mounting Brackets
Roof/Ground
1 piece
