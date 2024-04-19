Residential 30KW Off Grid Solar panel System 30000W energy storage solar system complete set

The off-grid system is a self-sufficient energy system that operates independently from the main power grid. The system also includes storage batteries to store excess energy for use during times of low production. This system is ideal for remote areas or locations where connecting to the main grid is not feasible. It provides reliable power for various applications, including residential, commercial, or industrial purposes, and helps reduce dependence on traditional power sources.

30KW Off Grid Solar System (Case one)


Item


Model


Description


Quantity

1


Solar Panel


Mono 450W


28 pieces

2


Battery


12V 250AH


16 piece

3


Controller


192V 50A


1 piece

4


Inverter


30KW


1 piece

5


PV Cable


The Standard 4mm2


200 meters

6


Box


Steel


1 piece

7


MC4 Connector


1000VDC


10 pieces

8


Mounting Brackets


Roof/Ground


1 piece

