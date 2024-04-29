Kseng Solar Brings Versatile Solar Racking Options to Korea at Green Energy Expo 2024
From April 24-26, Kseng Solar made a triumphant return to Green Energy Expo by showcasing its versatile solar racking solutions.
Green Energy Expo, South Korea's largest solar event, took place in EXCO in Daegu from April 24-26. After one year, Kseng Solar made a triumphant return to the expo by showcasing its versatile solar racking solutions in C&I as well as residential solar sectors, emphasizing reliable, durable, and cost-effective solar racking systems tailored for diverse applications in Korea.
Presented Products
- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: Large gap roof mounting systems, Standing Seam Roof Mounting Systems, Triangle Flat Roof Mounting Systems
- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Steel Ground Mounting System, Aluminum Ground Mounting System
With years of experience in the Korean market, Kseng Solar continues to meet the diverse demands of local customers. Having achieved cumulative shipments of 1.65GW and securing the top market share in the Korean aluminum solar racking market, Kseng Solar demonstrates its positive reception and commitment to the region. Its participation in the expo reaffirms its dedication to driving sustainable energy practices in South Korea and beyond.
Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will continue to provide cutting-edge solar racking solutions and build a stronger local team, to support energy transition in Korea.
Featured Product
Introducing RockIt Smart Slide
Introducing RockIt Smart Slide - the ultimate solution for fast and easy installation of the rail-less RockIt racking system on composition shingle roofs. Smart Slide conforms to UL 441 and TAS 100 (A)-95 for wind and wind-driven rain, providing a super-strong watertight seal that is achieved through compression, in most cases without the need for additional sealant. The waterproofing sealant is embedded deep into the granules of the shingle, thanks to the integrated flexible foam layer that provides cushioning. This ensures a secure fit that conforms to any architectural-style shingle. With UltraGrip Technology™, you can rely on a secure installation, as it absorbs the movement created by thermal expansion and contraction. The pre-installed sealing pads are compatible with all composition shingle roofs, making it the ideal choice, even in ambient temperatures as low as 5 degrees.