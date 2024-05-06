A proposal for the design and construction of a wind energy building from the WETER company, setting a new trend in wind energy and urban infrastructure development

Scope of project



The W.E.T.E.R project is a startup and is aimed at developing efficient vertical-axis wind power complexes structurally and functionally combining a building with a wind power plant in the modular construction of independent power generating sections, which defines an innovative technical solution for generating electricity using an inexhaustible energy source - wind. The project promotes the introduction of technological innovations and the development of alternative sources of electricity using a renewable energy source.Energy technical solutionAccording to the proposed new technical solution, the design of the wind energy complex consists of an electric generating unit with a vertically axial construction of a blade system in combination with a building formed by at least three radially arranged structures that perform the function of concentrating the flow of ambient air. The air corridor created by radially positioned structures allows the formation of enhanced wind flows in any direction for optimal effect on the blade system and even with the variability of wind speed. Additionally, the wind farm can be equipped with air fairings to increase the efficiency of the effect of concentrated airflow on the blade system of the installation. The design of the aerodynamic elements and the mechanical part of the installation allows to place several independent blade systems (power generating modules, sections) on the same axis, receiving different effects of the air flow in height, which provides an increase in the power of the installation and the possibility of building a high-rise structure of the wind energy complex. The modular construction of the mechanical parts of the installation makes it compact; it does not require a large area to accommodate multi-unit wind farms. Additionally, the design and aerodynamic scheme of the complex can be equipped with other elements, and the possibility of a significant change in its design is also allowed.This technical solution for the production of electricity allows the construction of compact, high-rise power plants in a complex with a building near consumers. This makes it possible to integrate such complexes into urban infrastructure as additional, auxiliary sources of electricity, and also does not exclude their use as autonomous sources of electricity in isolated territories. The design of the complex allows to constantly generate electricity due to the movement of air masses even at low wind speeds (from 3 m/s) and a change in its direction.Objectives and goals of the projectThe objectives of the project are to conduct research, studies, development and design work to achieve indicators, project and design solutions sufficient for the design of various models of wind power complexes for their subsequent production (creation), construction and use (application) in urban areas, in settlements and territories remote from cities.The goals of the project include participation in the creation of new cities, the development of infrastructure of modern cities, alternative energy to overcome dependence on hydrocarbon resources, electricity shortages and reduce its cost, infrastructural development of territories, and improving environmental safety. It is planned to develop a promising and universal wind energy complex for use in areas isolated from centralized power supply and as energy-efficient, energy-saving buildings.Project activitiesThe project has the prospect of implementation using the potential of the WETER company, attracting a wide range of specialists if there is an interest of state (administrative) bodies and development companies in the infrastructural development of cities and the creation of energy-efficient facilities.The proposed technical solution has already been recognized by patent offices of different countries as an invention and has received their national protection, taking into account the novelty and prospects for use in wind power and urban planning.The W.E.T.E.R project company cooperates with scientific and design organizations (institutions). Research activities, development work, calculations and design of high-rise structures are carried out in the cooperation system. Several design solutions of the object under development have been graphically modeled and a number of its demonstration models have been created, as well as calculations of the proposed design of the wind turbine. In the course of research and development work, the prospects of development and wide possibilities for use have been established. The evidence of the beneficial properties of the energy facility under development has been established.The company actively promotes the declared project and the object under development, which it periodically presents at international forums, exhibitions and seminars in different countries of the world using visual methods: video materials, graphic drawings and demonstration layouts. Public interest in the wind energy complex is determined by the potential demand for safe, compact and relatively cheap sources of electricity using wind. Memoranda and preliminary cooperation agreements have been concluded with a number of government agencies and companies.About the company"WETER" LLC was formed to carry out research and development in the field of natural and technical sciences, devices (systems) for the production and transmission (distribution) of electricity, urban infrastructure systems in cooperation with scientists, specialists and specialized institutions to obtain design results allowing the design and manufacture of new hydropower plants.The company has a production and research office in Dubai, UAE: TIAGLIN HUB, WETER LLC; UAE, DUBAI, DIP 1, W10. The progressive development of the W.E.T.E.R project is ensured by the material and technical base of the company, investments and activities of highly qualified specialists.Website: https://denistiaglin.ru/About the General Director and Project ManagerTiaglin Denis Valentinovich has a qualification as a construction technician, education in economics, received at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration. He is the author and head of the W.E.T.E.R project. He is actively inventive and has exclusive rights to 4 inventions, 7 utility models and 4 industrial designs. Awarded a diploma from Rospatent for the invention "Wind Power Plant".Contacts«WETER» LLCTIAGLIN HUB, WETER LLC; UAE, DUBAI, DIP 1, W10