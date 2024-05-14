Kseng Solar Exhibits Lastest Solar Racking Solutions at XIIE in Xiamen

From May 9-12, Kseng Solar returned to showcase its extensive range of solar racking solutions at the Xiamen International Industry Exposition (XIIE) in Xiamen, China. This time, Kseng Solar partnered with industry leaders Sungrow and LONGi, to present comprehensive solar energy solutions, covering modules and inverters, providing our customers with one-stop solar system solutions.



Presented Products- All-scenarios multi-material Solar Racking Solutions: Ground & Roof Solar Racking Solutions, Distributed Solar Racking Solutions- BIPV All-Aluminum Solar Racking Solution- Inverters from Sungrow- Modules from LONGiOn-site, Kseng Solar's engineer expert, YaDong Zhang, captivated the audience with a keynote speech that delved into Kseng Solar's BIPV product. Zhang emphasized its seamless integration with architectural aesthetics and its 100% waterproof capabilities. Multiple successful BIPV projects were showcased, demonstrating its practical application across various industrial and commercial scenarios.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will continue to lead the way in developing more flexible, diversified, and reliable solar racking solutions to meet the diverse needs of global customers.