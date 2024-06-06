BOVIET SOLAR STATE-OF-THE-ART SOLAR MODULES RATED TOP PERFORMER IN 2024 KIWA PVEL PV MODULE RELIABILITY SCORECARD

Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (the "Company" or "Boviet Solar"), a solar energy technology company specializing in manufacturing monocrystalline PV cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial, and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules, today has announced that it was ranked a Top Performer in Kiwa PVEL 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard https://scorecard.pvel.com/manufacturer_name/boviet/ This is the fifth consecutive year Boviet Solar's modules have earned this distinction.



Kiwa PVEL is the leading independent test lab for the downstream solar and energy storage industry. Every year, Kiwa PVEL publishes the PV Module Reliability Scorecard, which provides independent, long-term reliability and performance data that developers, investors, and asset owners refer to when choosing PV modules for their projects. It summarizes results from the PV Module Product Qualification Program (PQP), a comprehensive testing regime established by PVEL in 2012 to provide empirical data for PV module supplier benchmarking and project-level energy yield and financial models. For more information about Kiwa PVEL please visit https://www.pvel.com/.Reliability testing applied to Boviet Solar's Vega Series™ Bifacial double glass and Bifacial transparent back modules, and Gamma Series™ Monofacial PV modules, for accelerated stress testing and characterization under PVEL's PQP."The Kiwa PVEL Scorecard is the gold standard that all module manufacturers hope to achieve. PV Modules ranked as Top Performers have received independent confirmation that they are top-of-the-line when it comes to reliability and performance. The fact that Boviet Solar modules have won this recognition for five years in a row is a testament to our top-notch design and engineering, our meticulous processes, and our quality control," said Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA."PV module manufacturers like Boviet Solar who repeatedly earn Top Performer recognition are clearly committed to module reliability. We congratulate Boviet Solar for another year of Top Performer results in our rigorous testing program," said Kiwa PVEL VP of Sales and Marketing Tristan Erion-Lorico.Boviet Solar's monofacial and bifacial PV modules are designed with better technology in mind, made from robust product components under stringent quality control steps and high-tech manufacturing processes. PERC cell, TOPCon cell, half-cut, multi-busbar, and large cell designs enable the company's PV modules to pack more power per module, capture more photons, produce more energy, and provide reliable, dependable system performance under different installation requirements, difficult weather, or environmental conditions. Whether you are an EPC, installer, contractor, or project developer, Boviet Solar has the right and better PV module for your residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects.ABOUT BOVIET SOLARFounded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar, is a Tier 1 solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC, TOPCon PV cells and Gamma Series™ Monofacial, Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company offers business, financial stability, technological know-how, manufacturing excellence, top-performing PV modules, supply chain transparency and strong environmental, social, corporate governance protocol and client relations based on mutual partnership. As of January 2024, Boviet Solar's annual PV cell and PV module manufacturing capacity is 3.0 GW, it has delivered a total of 6.2 GW since inception and mainly focuses on U.S.A. market.The company works with EPCs, developers, installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. With a proven track record of successfully working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer since 2017. Boviet Solar's PV Modules are known for their power, performance, and quality and have been rated as top performers on Kiwa/PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019. Black & Veatch successfully completed an independent assessment of Boviet Solar's manufacturing facilities in 2022. Boviet Solar's manufacturing facilities are located in Vietnam, USA and it has offices in the United States, Germany, and China, with its global headquarters in Vietnam. For more information about our company and products please visit www.bovietsolar.com.