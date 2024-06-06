Tigo Energy Solar Rapid Shutdown Selected by Constructora San Jose for 142MWp Solar System

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced that premier Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) firm, Constructora San Jose, S.A., has selected Tigo as the rapid shutdown technology provider for a 142MWp solar installation for an industrial ground mount in Spain. Reliable rapid shutdown functionality is essential to providing fire safety for system owners and eliminates the risk of encountering high-voltage DC electricity for operations and maintenance, as well as emergency personnel in case of contact with the system during service intervals or in emergency situations.



More Headlines Articles

The system, which will produce clean energy to help serve the demand from local industry and feed excess energy back to the public grid, will include more than 107,000 Tigo TS4-A-2F MLPE devices and produce in excess of 142MWp. The project also includes more than 550 Tigo RSS Transmitters with Pure Signal technology, which eliminates disturbances in PLC signals from adjacent cable runs and improves the effectiveness of system communications functions in large and complex systems."With the responsibility that comes with a system of this size, the reliability and quality of Tigo was the ideal option for rapid shutdown safety," said Diego Navarro, purchasing manager at Constructora San Jose, S.A. "In contrast to roof-mounted solar systems, the risk of contact with a ground-mounted system is somewhat higher, which is why reliable rapid shutdown is essential. With a project that will become part of the critical energy infrastructure in the region, it is important to get everything right, and the Tigo Green Glove program has provided outstanding support service throughout the process."The TS4-A-2F is a reliable and cost-effective two-module rapid shutdown solution that meets the latest module-level shutdown requirements, including NEC 2017/2020. The TS4-A-2F is both IEC and UL-certified for global acceptance and UL-PVRSS-certified for connectivity with the largest network of inverters. Constructora San Jose selected the TS4-A-2F to support the 670W modules used in the project, which will be under construction during the second half of 2024, with commissioning expected in the first half of 2025."It is an honor to have won the trust of Constructora San Jose, S.A. for this project, and we look forward to delivering on Total Quality Solar as the project moves through installation and into the operations phase," said Mirko Bindi, Senior VP Sales EMEA & MD Europe at Tigo Energy Inc. "We design our technology to be both reliable and offer design flexibility, and this system once again shows that as system complexity and size increases, Tigo provides a great solution. The Tigo Green Glove support team will be there for the Constructora San Jose team throughout the project, with a focus on end-to-end installation quality and long-term system safety."The Tigo TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of PV systems for installers on all continents. With a system size range from 2kW to more than 100MW and installation in less than ten seconds per module, Tigo has a trusted and reliable product portfolio deployed around the world, from rapid shutdown to module-level monitoring and advanced energy optimization.For more information about the Tigo TS4-A-2F MLPE device, please visit the product website here. For more information about the Tigo Green Glove program for C&I solar installers, please visit the program website here.About Tigo EnergyFounded in 2007, Tigo is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.