DuPont and Desun Unveil Flexible Solar Panels at Intersolar Europe 2024

DuPont and Desun Energy officially launched flexible solar panels featuring DuPont™ Tedlar® frontsheet today at Intersolar Europe 2024, taking place from June 19-21 at Messe Munich. Desun will be featuring several flexible solar panel samples in its booth at Intersolar Europe 2024 (#B2-151K) along with representatives from the DuPont™ Tedlar® team.



More Headlines Articles

"As a strategic partner of Desun, we're very thrilled to work with Desun and launch Tedlar® frontsheet to the photovoltaic industry at Intersolar Europe," said Ryan Peng, Global Business Director of DuPont™ Tedlar®. "With the increasing need for flexible solar panels targeting consumer applications, Tedlar® frontsheet can be found in a variety of flexible solar panel applications including mobile charging, portable applications and attached applications. The unique properties make it an ideal solution for the protective frontsheet of flexible solar panels."DuPont™ Tedlar® frontsheet possessed a unique combination of mechanical toughness, abrasion resistance, outdoor stability, and high level of light transmittance. The innovative solution can create a unique lifestyle for end consumers."The addition of Tedlar® frontsheet protection makes our flexible solar panels ideal for various consumer application scenarios, including balcony solar system, solar-powered recreational vehicle, solar power bank and outdoor power supply of electric tool. We can tailor design these solar panels based on the specific requirements of end consumers." said Yao Feilong, General Manager of Desun Energy.About DesunDesun is a professional solar panel manufacturer and solutions supplier. Its products are widely used in balcony solar system, solar-powered recreational vehicle, solar power bank, outdoor power supply of electric tool and star chain outdoor power supply. To learn more information, please visit: https://www.desunpv.com/en/.About DuPont™ Tedlar®DuPont™ Tedlar® represents a portfolio of product solutions with over 40+ years of service to the solar, aerospace, building & construction and many other markets. Our products deliver proven power and lasting value for the fast-growing photovoltaics sector. DuPont™ Tedlar® films provide superior surface protection for a variety of materials and industries, including construction, signage & graphics, transportation, healthcare and wallcoverings. We are committed to continuing to innovate through time-tested science and engineering to solve today's challenges. To learn more about the Tedlar® business, please visit www.photovoltaics.dupont.com and www.tedlar.com.About DuPontDuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.