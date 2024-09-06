BRIGGS & STRATTONâ“‡ TEAMS UP WITH SOL-ARKÂ® TO LAUNCH BATTERY BACKUP POWER PACKAGES

MILWAUKEE, WI (September 6, 2024) - To simplify the selection and installation of battery backup systems, Briggs & Stratton and Sol-Ark, two industry-leading American companies, are sharing new "plug-and-play" packages that feature SimpliPHIâ“‡ 6.6 stackable batteries and Sol-Ark inverters.



The battery backup system packages are an easy way for installers to meet customers' power needs with Essential Power, Managed Power and Whole Home Power options. Each package includes a recommended number of batteries, Sol-Ark inverter, EnergyTrak gateway and battery monitoring app and MySolArk system monitoring app."We're helping our dealers navigate the ever-changing energy landscape and are making it easy for them to add battery backup power as an option for their customers who either cannot install a generator or prefer a battery solution," said Tom Rugg, SVP & President - Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions. "These battery backup power packages take the guesswork out of the sales, selection and installation process to make choosing the right solution easy for everyone involved."Briggs & Stratton SimpliPHI battery backup packages start with one, two or three SimpliPHI 6.6 batteries that deliver a range of power. The package concept centers on how much of the home the user wants to power during an outage - from 50% of a home's normal energy usage to 100%, which allows the homeowner to power everything in their home for a period of time. While the packages recommend a starting number of batteries, they are scalable. To add more backup time, simply add more batteries. Systems can be scaled as the customer's energy needs change.The continuous energy use of an average U.S. home is 1.23kW. Given a home's average energy use, a one-battery system with a Sol-Ark 8K inverter delivers 10.8 hours at 50% backup load. A two-battery system with a Sol-Ark 12K inverter delivers 14.5 hours at 75% backup load and a three-battery system with a Sol-Ark 15K inverter delivers 16.4 hours at 100% backup load. For larger installations, the battery system can be scaled up to 18 batteries, delivering 119.7 kWh with maximum continuous power of 84 kW or 90 hours of power at 100% load."Since our inception, Sol-Ark has been focused on bringing simpler and more efficient energy storage solutions to the market. The Briggs & Stratton SimpliPHI Sol-Ark hybrid inverter solution allows installers to quickly provide families with energy resilience and security," said Tom Brennan, CEO and CTO of Sol-Ark.At the core of the packages is Briggs & Stratton's new SimpliPHI 6.6 stackable battery, which assembles effortlessly with RapidStakTM connectors. The batteries connect wirelessly with no DIP switches or pin-outs for fast and easy installation. A stack of three batteries can be assembled in less than five minutes."We recently completed a residential installation of three 6.6 batteries with a Sol-Ark 15K inverter. The process was straightforward and easy," said Nick Schwarzer with Pamlico Solar in Wilmington, NC. "Once we stacked the batteries, we just followed the app and it was a super clean and efficient install and commissioning."SimpliPHI 6.6 batteries are extremely installer friendly. The batteries are 125 lbs., meaning they're easier to transport and install than most batteries, especially whole home systems. They can be easily carried to a utility closet or a basement. The self-guiding RapidStak connectors integrate power and communications into a single point so the batteries simply stack on top of one another and click into place. In addition, the SimpliPHI 6.6 battery is IP65 rated so it can be ground- or wall-mounted indoors or outdoors with no additional cabinets required."Another advantage is the fact that our EnergyTrak gateway and app allow for over-the-air battery updates so the installer doesn't have to spend time going onsite to execute an upgrade," said Rugg.In addition, for installers, the EnergyTrak Pro app allows them to monitor the batteries they have installed in their fleet and receive alerts if a fault occurs.Since the batteries are designed to integrate with Sol-Ark inverters, commissioning also takes less time.For more information on the battery backup system packages from Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions, visit energy.briggsandstratton.com/new-battery-packages.###About Briggs & StrattonBriggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators, energy storage systems, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & StrattonÂ®, VanguardÂ®, FerrisÂ®, SimplicityÂ®, SnapperÂ®, Billy GoatÂ®, AllmandÂ®, BrancoÂ® and VictaÂ® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.About Sol-ArkSol-Ark is a global leader in smart energy solutions for residential, commercial and EV applications. Trusted by the Fortune 500 in telecommunications, retail, big tech, restaurants and the largest space agency in the world, Sol-Ark has been solving complex energy challenges with innovation and technology for over a decade. Powered by a vast ecosystem including thousands of distributors, installers, EPCs, EV charging companies, integrators, and battery manufacturers, Sol-Ark is transforming energy resilience for homes and businesses.