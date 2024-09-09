Jackery Unveils Next-Generation Residential Energy Storage at RE+ 2024: The Jackery HomePower Energy System

Jackery, in collaboration with Geneverse, is set to introduce its groundbreaking HomePower Energy System at RE+ 2024 in Anaheim, the largest clean energy gathering in North America.



"We are thrilled to showcase our HomePower Energy System at RE+ 2024," said Anson Liang, CEO of Geneverse. "This innovative system embodies our vision for a greener, more energy-independent future, offering safety, efficiency, and flexibility to meet the diverse energy needs of our customers."The HomePower Energy System is crafted to provide homeowners with energy independence, featuring advanced capabilities in a user-friendly design.The HomePower Energy System is crafted to provide homeowners with energy independence, featuring advanced capabilities in a user-friendly design. It optimizes home energy management while contributing to broader renewable energy goals for a more sustainable future.This new offering from Jackery brings to the forefront several cutting-edge features and components. The HomePower Energy System offers a comprehensive suite of features, including:Battery:LFP battery chemistry ensures safety with reliable performance and long-lasting energy outputIntegrated internal fire suppression systemUL9540 and 9540A certifiedReal-time battery and cell status monitoring for accurate SOC levelsIntelligent BMS logic to optimize cell charge and discharge profilesLightweight modular design supports easy transport and installationExpandable up to 123.2 kWhHV architecture allows for additional installation flexibilityIP65-rated enclosureRemote fault diagnosis and firmware updatesWide operating temperature rangeLightweight modular design supports easy transport and installationExpandable up to 123.2 kWhHV architecture allows for additional installation flexibilityInverter:External RSD & emergency shut-off switches.UL safety standards and US grid code compliant1P66 protectionRemote system troubleshooting, firmware upgrading and configuration, reducingO&M costsIntegrated ATS for quick and easy switch-over during different operational scenariosBidirectional capability, allowing the battery to charge from the gridAbility to handle backup loads panel for essential load backup (50A max)Up to 50A/11.4kW continuous backup powerBackup transfer within 10msHigh roundtrip efficiency at 97%Multiple energy storage working modes to satisfy various energy requirementsCan handle up to 123kWh of storage capacity4 MPPTs with max current of 16A per string to accommodate larger panelsHub and Hub+:Easily integrate EV Charger, BESS, Backup Generators & Additional/Existing PV SystemsEV charging capable with the ability to support V2LUp to 200A of generator backup280A bussing and 200A of grid pass throughDesigned for quick and easy configurationProvides operational & installation flexibility to easily fit your system design needsCritical load management of up to 20 branch circuitsManage energy consumption & extend backup capability with intelligent circuit control10-millisecond transfer switchoverIntegrated CTs provide insight into all power flowsRemote system health check and diagnosticsThe HomePower Energy System underscores Jackery's commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable, and accessible energy solutions tailored to the evolving needs of modern homeowners.At RE+ 2024, Jackery will showcase its leadership in renewable energy solutions, strengthened by its integration with Geneverse. Attendees are invited to visit the Jackery booth to see the HomePower Energy Storage System in action and learn how it can transform the home energy landscape.About Jackery:Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is the world's leading provider of innovative solar generators and off-grid green energy solutions. As a global top-selling solar generator brand, Jackery is driven by its mission to "Bring Green Energy to All." By incorporating Geneverse into its brand to provide home energy solutions, Jackery has expanded its product offerings and is able to deliver a comprehensive range of energy solutions, from portable solar generators for outdoor use to whole-home backup systems, furthering its commitment to making green energy accessible for all. Jackery has consistently fulfilled its social responsibility on a global scale, maintaining long-term partnerships with global public welfare organizations such as WWF, NFF, and IRC. Through these collaborations, Jackery continues to contribute to global sustainable development and other public welfare initiatives, reinforcing its dedication to creating a greener, more sustainable future.