Rittal LLC & Eplan are debuting their impressive power and energy options at RE+ Trade Show in Anaheim, California September 9-12, 2024 | Booth Number N97045

Rittal LLC, a global leader in industrial and IT enclosures, climate control, and power distribution, and Eplan, a cutting-edge engineering software provider, are excited to announce their first-time participation in the RE+ trade show, taking place in Anaheim, California, from September 9 to September 12, 2024. Rittal and Eplan have two specific demonstrations that will clearly highlight the unique value the two companies offer to all companies in the renewable energy industry.



As a premier event for the renewable energy industry, RE+ (formerly known as Solar Power International) brings together thousands of professionals, exhibitors, and thought leaders to showcase the latest innovations and solutions driving the energy transition. Rittal's presence at this year's event marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to advancing sustainable and efficient energy solutions."We are beyond excited for our inaugural exhibit at RE+," shared Ben Mauldin, Vice President, Energy & Power Solutions of Rittal LLC. "This trade show is the perfect opportunity to connect with industry professionals, showcase our comprehensive and innovative solutions from design through execution, and highlight how Rittal and Eplan can power up the renewable energy sector's growth and success."Visitors to Rittal's booth N97045 will have the opportunity to explore a range of cutting-edge products and solutions, including:CS Toptec: High-performance enclosures designed to protect sensitive electrical and electronic equipment in harsh environments.Blue E+ cooling: Advanced climate control systems that ensure optimal operating conditions for equipment to enhance reliability and longevity.Ri4Power: Innovative power distribution solutions that improve efficiency and reduce downtime.In addition to showcasing its product portfolio, Rittal will host live demonstrations and provide insights into how its solutions can be integrated into renewable energy projects to enhance performance, reduce costs, and promote sustainability."We eagerly anticipate connecting with attendees to explore how Rittal can help conquer their energy challenges," added Ben Mauldin. "Our mission is to deliver solutions that not only meet today's demands but also stay ahead of the curve, anticipating the needs of tomorrow's energy landscape."For more information about Rittal's participation in RE+ or to schedule a meeting with a Rittal representative at the show, please contact Joel Ferasol, ferasol.j@rittal.us.About Rittal LLCFounded in 1982, Rittal LLC is the fully owned US subsidiary of Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. With a main production facility in Urbana, OH, a dedicated Modification Center in Houston, TX, and logistic hubs in Urbana, OH; Springfield, OH; Houston, TX; Sparks, NV; and Atlanta, GA, Rittal LLC is fully committed to providing the United States with quality enclosure solutions.Founded in 1961 in Germany, Rittal is a global manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, racks, and accessories, including cooling solutions and power management systems for industrial, data center, outdoor, and hybrid applications. As the largest enclosure manufacturer in the world, Rittal provides quality solutions for practically any industrial or IT infrastructure application. Rittal is part of the owner-operated Friedhelm Loh Group along with Eplan.