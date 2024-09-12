Ampace, the global leader in residential energy storage shipments, makes a powerful return to RE+ 2024 with industry-leading core products

From September 10th to 12th, the RE+ 2024 International Solar and Energy Storage Expo (hereinafter referred to as "RE+") is grandly held in Anaheim, California. Ampace Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Ampace") returns to RE+ 2024, leveraging its deep expertise and technological innovations in the medium-sized lithium battery sector.



Redefining Economic Efficiency, Empowering Diverse Industriesâ€”Technological and Product InnovationAs the demand for sustainable energy solutions in the U.S. market continues to grow, Ampace's innovative technology not only meets this demand but also provides robust energy support across various industries. Ampace has overturned traditional energy storage system designs by launching the world's first "Zero Liquid Cooling, Zero Air Conditioner" full-temperature control technology. Supported by this technology, the UniC C5 achieves a remarkably low power consumption rate of 1.56%, while auxiliary maintenance costs are reduced by 75%, significantly enhancing the return on investment (ROI) over the operational lifecycle.Long-life battery cells are crucial for global C&I and residential energy storage solutions. Achieving synchronous lifespan for solar and storage systems is essential to providing higher economic returns for customers in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) models. Ampace addressed the traditional cell lifespan bottleneck last year with the Kunlun series. This year, Ampace introduces the upgraded Kunlun 2.0, featuring GT40 technology, enabling wide-temperature operation (charging and discharging between 20Â°C to 60Â°C) to easily cope with increasingly frequent extreme low temperatures in North America and Europe. Additionally, it supports a 1C peak discharge rate, allowing for rapid response to usage demands.President of Ampace's ESS Department, Jason Zhu, stated that the purpose of innovation is to provide customers with an exceptional experience. The booming AI market has led to an increasing demand for reliable power backup. Compared to traditional lead-acid batteries, Ampace's UPS products reduce footprint by 70% and weight by 75%, support a maximum 6C discharge rate, and seamlessly provide 10-15 minutes of emergency backup power, ensuring uninterrupted power supply at critical moments. For residential power needs, Ampace offers a comprehensive range of solutions, allowing for flexible combinations to meet diverse household energy needs. Additionally, Ampace showcased the new Andes series of portable power stations, with the compact design to ensure power for lighting and other emergency needs during outages.The Foundation of Technological Innovationâ€”Ultimate SafetyAmpace's technological innovations have not only enhanced the market competitiveness of its products but have also delivered greater economic value to customers. Behind these innovations is Ampace's steadfast commitment to "ultimate safety."At this year's RE+ expo, Ampace's safety & reliability officer, Dr. Feng, delivered a presentation on ESS safety. Dr. Feng emphasizes that product safety is the bottom line, moreover, it is the red line. Ampace regards safety as the core of its energy storage products, with its safety philosophy integrated into every stage of the product lifecycle, including design, manufacturing, testing, transportation, and installation to the product EOL. Ampace has pioneered a unique multi-layer safety defense system, encompassing safety from cell, module, pack, cabinet, and system. In the meantime, the advanced Battery Management System from Ampace continuously monitors battery status to prevent safety risks such as short circuit, liquid leakage, and lithium plating. In addition, Ampace's ESS system is in full compliance with NFPA-855 requirements on fire suppression and explosion prevention.Ampace products have passed over 50 international and domestic industry standards and have obtained multiple international and domestic safety certifications, including GB/T, IEC, ISO, UL, CE, CQC, and CCC. Moreover, Ampace actively participates in the development of safety standards for the energy storage industry, contributing to the advancement of industry safety levels. Given Ampace's commitment to safety, Ampace has also specially invited UL Solutions to present with the 9540A certification.Building a Green, Intelligent, and Sustainable Energy FutureAmpace is committed to driving technological advancement as its core mission, with ultimate safety as its foundation, as it builds a green, intelligent, and sustainable energy future. The reappearance of Ampace's energy storage series at RE+ is a significant step in its global strategyï¼Œalso a proactive effort in exploring the value of electrical energy. Building a Green, Intelligent, and Sustainable Energy FutureAmpace is committed to driving technological advancement as its core mission, with ultimate safety as its foundation, as it builds a green, intelligent, and sustainable energy future. The reappearance of Ampace's energy storage series at RE+ is a significant step in its global strategyï¼Œalso a proactive effort in exploring the value of electrical energy. Ampace is set to play an increasingly vital role in the global green energy sector, contributing to the achievement of global sustainable development goals. The company is renowned for providing new energy products and services characterized by ultimate safety, reliability, performance, and user experience, serving over 41 million customers in 29 countries and regions worldwide.To learn more, please visit the Ampace official website: https://www.ampacetech.com/en.