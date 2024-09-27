ASEAN HVAC & Cleanroom Industry Expo 2025
As the only professional exhibition for HVAC and Cleanroom industry in Thailand in 2025, ASEAN HVAC & Cleanroom Industry Expo 2025 will take place on March 5-7, 2025, in Bangkok, Thailand. It is dedicated to showcasing the latest advancements and innovations in the fields of Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning (HVAC), and Cleanroom technologies within the dynamic Southeast Asian market.
We believe that your presence at the ASEAN HVAC & Cleanroom Industry Expo 2025 will greatly enhance your understanding of the industry's current trends and future prospects. This event is not only a chance to expand your professional network but also an opportunity to contribute to the global conversation on sustainable energy solutions.
Featured Product
U.S. BATTERY RENEWABLE ENERGY SERIES DEEP CYCLE BATTERIES
Our RE Series batteries are designed to provide the highest peak capacity, longest cycle life, and greatest reliability for use in industrial or residential renewable energy applications. Renewable Energy Series batteries utilize the company's exclusive XC2™ formulation and Diamond Plate Technology® to create the industry's most efficient battery plates, delivering greater watt-hours per liter and watt-hours per kilogram than any other flooded lead-acid battery in the market. Our Deep Cycle batteries are engineered to work with solar panels as well as other renewable energy applications.