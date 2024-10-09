What can a 5kva inverter carry? Have you thought about it when you buy an inverter? There are more information about the 5kva solar inverter system carry analysis as follow.

Many clients ask: "what can a 5kva inverter carry?" Nowadays, more and more people like to buy solar energy systems, because the solar energy resources are used locally, and the solar energy resources can be collected anywhere, and there is no need to transmit electricity over a long distance. In order to avoid high load of energy loss during the transmission process ability. The inverters of the solar energy system are also divided into low frequency inverters and high frequency inverters. Today we will share with you what electrical equipment can a 5kva inverter carry.



Inductive load we need to multiply his power by 3 times, while resistive load does not.Inductive load: induction cooker, electric fan, air conditioner, washing machine, refrigerator, oil throat machine, etc. Resistive load: incandescent lamp, electric oven, disinfection cabinet, TV, lighting lamp, hair dryer, etc.Here I give an example of a 5kva off grid solar system for your referenceInductive load:Washing machine 300WAC 1P/750WRefrigerator 200WMicrowave oven 1000WFan 60W 2pcsResistive:LED bulbs 20W 3pcsMobile phone charger 10WTV 50W 2pcsComputer 200W 2pcsFax 150WPrinter 30WTotal 3*(300+200+750+60*2)+(20*3+10+50*2+200*2+150+30)=4860wWe hope the 5kva inverter carry analysis is helpful to you, if you have any questions consult us any times.