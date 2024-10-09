Many clients ask: “what can a 5kva inverter carry?” Nowadays, more and more people like to buy solar energy systems, because the solar energy resources are used locally, and the solar energy resources can be collected anywhere, and there is no need to transmit electricity over a long distance. In order to avoid high load of energy loss during the transmission process ability. The inverters of the solar energy system are also divided into low frequency inverters and high frequency inverters. Today we will share with you what electrical equipment can a 5kva inverter carry.



Inductive load we need to multiply his power by 3 times, while resistive load does not.Inductive load: induction cooker, electric fan, air conditioner, washing machine, refrigerator, oil throat machine, etc. Resistive load: incandescent lamp, electric oven, disinfection cabinet, TV, lighting lamp, hair dryer, etc.



Here I give an example of a 5kva off grid solar system for your reference



Inductive load:



Washing machine 300W



AC 1P/750W



Refrigerator 200W



Microwave oven 1000W



Fan 60W 2pcs



Resistive:



LED bulbs 20W 3pcs



Mobile phone charger 10W



TV 50W 2pcs



Computer 200W 2pcs



Fax 150W



Printer 30W



Total 3*(300+200+750+602)+(203+10+502+2002+150+30)=4860w



We hope the 5kva inverter carry analysis is helpful to you, if you have any questions consult us any times.