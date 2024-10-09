What Can a 5KVA Inverter Carry
By Xindun Power, Guangdong Xindun Power Technology Co.,Ltd.
Many clients ask: “what can a 5kva inverter carry?” Nowadays, more and more people like to buy solar energy systems, because the solar energy resources are used locally, and the solar energy resources can be collected anywhere, and there is no need to transmit electricity over a long distance. In order to avoid high load of energy loss during the transmission process ability. The inverters of the solar energy system are also divided into low frequency inverters and high frequency inverters. Today we will share with you what electrical equipment can a 5kva inverter carry.
Inductive load we need to multiply his power by 3 times, while resistive load does not.Inductive load: induction cooker, electric fan, air conditioner, washing machine, refrigerator, oil throat machine, etc. Resistive load: incandescent lamp, electric oven, disinfection cabinet, TV, lighting lamp, hair dryer, etc.
Here I give an example of a 5kva off grid solar system for your reference
Inductive load:
Washing machine 300W
AC 1P/750W
Refrigerator 200W
Microwave oven 1000W
Fan 60W 2pcs
Resistive:
LED bulbs 20W 3pcs
Mobile phone charger 10W
TV 50W 2pcs
Computer 200W 2pcs
Fax 150W
Printer 30W
Total 3*(300+200+750+602)+(203+10+502+2002+150+30)=4860w
We hope the 5kva inverter carry analysis is helpful to you, if you have any questions consult us any times.