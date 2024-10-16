Does hybrid inverter need solar charge controller?

Today, we share our opinion on whether a hybrid inverter needs a solar charge controller. Our opinion is that you do not need to buy a solar charge controller.



First of all, we should know what is an all in one inverter, and the difference between it and an ordinary off grid inverter?In fact, the hybrid inverter is an all in one inverter that combines the inverter and the solar charge controller. Usually we connect the solar charge controller between the solar panel and the battery pack, but hybrid inverter has a built in solar charge controller. The role of the solar charge controller is to control the electrical energy produced by the solar panel, control it to properly charge the battery and prevent overcharging.Therefore, when we buy a hybrid inverter, we don't need to buy a solar charge controller anymore. Because there is a solar charge controller built in the hybrid inverter, and the installation is more convenient and easy.Of course, the hybrid inverter can be said to be an upgraded version of the inverter. Because an inverter and a solar controller are built into hybrid inverter, it means that it has the functions of an inverter and a solar charge controller at the same time. Usually, hybrid inverter is mostly used in the solar power system, only need to connect the photovoltaic module and the battery.