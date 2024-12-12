EV Charger Manufacturer V.Go Partners with Radius Charge EV Solutions

12th December 2024, London - V.Go, the energy products line of Verve Connect, who are a key supplier to major UK telecom networks, has announced a strategic partnership with Radius Charge, a leading EV charging solutions provider with a strong local presence and national reach across the UK. This collaboration offers a "one-stop shop" for customers seeking high-quality EV chargers paired with professional installation and support for homes, SMEs, and enterprises.



V.Go's newly launched range of home, workplace, and commercial EV chargers will now be integrated into Radius Charge's portfolio, enabling seamless solutions for various customer needs, from simple installations to direct payment options and integration with a wide array of software platforms.Renowned for its engineering expertise, V.Go of Verve Connect is committed to providing reliable products and exceptional customer support. Through this partnership, Radius Charge and V.Go will ensure chargers are installed and supported from order placement to ongoing maintenance, offering customers peace of mind with robust product guarantees.Chris Edwards, Chief Commercial Officer at V.Go, Verve Connect, said: "Partnering with Radius Charge allows us to focus on developing best-in-class charging hardware that prioritises customer needs. Radius Charge complements this by delivering high-quality, professional installation services at competitive prices."Chris Everitt, Partnerships Director from Radius Charge added: "We're excited to partner with a company like V.Go, which has a strong engineering and technology heritage. Together, we aim to deliver a superior customer experience by combining V.Go's reliable products with our trusted installation and support services. EV drivers should have the confidence to choose the charge point that suits them, knowing it's backed by solid expertise from both the manufacturer and installer."Edwards added: "This partnership marks an exciting phase for V.Go as we expand operations and collaborate with key businesses. With Radius Charge's expertise and support, we're confident our EV chargers will be installed correctly and deliver a class-leading, end-to-end customer experience. Our UK technical team, locally managed EV charger stock and efficient supply chain are ready to support this initiative."This partnership underlines a shared business value and commitment to advancing the UK's EV infrastructure, ensuring accessible, reliable, and innovative charging solutions for a growing market.ENDSAbout Radius Charge: https://www.radius.com/en-gb/ev-charging/Radius exists to deliver best-in-class mobility, connectivity and technology solutions, enabling customers to navigate to a sustainable future. Committed to powering our customers' energy transition, Radius Charge provides the perfect charging solution for home, for SMEs and for enterprises.We're investing £15m in a new EV technology hub in Cheshire as part of our commitment to the future of EV. With 25 offices based throughout the UK, our management, sales and customer service teams have the feet-on-the-ground local knowledge and expertise to meet your needs, wherever you are.About V.Go: https://vgoenergy.com/V.Go energy, the energy product line of Verve Connect, specializes in innovative energy solutions. Headquartered in London, our UK-based company operates across the UK, EU, and APA regions. With a strong legacy of supplying telecommunications equipment to leading international mobile and fixed-line businesses, we have expanded into the energy sector over the past four years.Our philosophy centres on leveraging engineering expertise and business reliability to deliver high-quality products and responsive service to our customers. This commitment now extends to our energy product portfolio, which includes a range of EV chargers tailored for homes, workplaces, and commercial applications.For information about Verve Connect, please visit www.verveconnect.co.uk.