RoboForce Secures $10M Early Stage Funding for AI-Powered “Robo-Labor” with Initial Focus in Solar & Space Industries

Milpitas, Calif. (Jan. 6, 2025) - RoboForce, the world's most advanced "Robo-Labor" provider, today announced it has raised $10M early stage funding with support from investors such as Nobel Laureate Myron Scholes, co-founder of Softbank VC (SBVC) Gary Rieschel, and Carnegie Mellon University.



With this funding, RoboForce is emerging from stealth as it prepares to deploy its Robo-Labor this year for early customers, for whom robots can fulfill labor shortages in harsh outdoor conditions, complete the most hazardous tasks in dangerous work environments, and maximize project efficiency and cost savings. With 1mm accuracy in performing fine motor skills like picking, placing, pressing, twisting and connecting, the Robo-Labor has all-terrain mobility, precise manipulation, learning, communication, and safety compliance capabilities. RoboForce's robots are unparalleled in the emerging field of AI Robotics.The end use applications for RoboForce are diverse. The startup's target industries include solar, space, manufacturing and mining, sectors which the U.S. Bureau of Labor found were among the most impacted by injuries and loss of labor due to unsafe summer temperatures and other work-related hazards. RoboForce's first customers are developing commercial and utility-scale solar projects and are struggling to hire and retain skilled workers, due to extreme temperatures in remote locations where most large scale solar projects are being developed. By providing robots that can withstand harsh and extreme environmental conditions throughout a years-long project duration, RoboForce is helping solar developers complete the construction and installation of large-scale projects faster or on schedule, and at a reduced cost—pushing critical sustainability and renewable energy developments across the finish line faster than ever for immediate impact."At RoboForce, our mission is to create robotics for humanity to boost the world's economy with the power of Robo-Labor. We are building the most advanced Robo-Labor system to take on the most tedious, physically demanding, and dangerous jobs that humans shouldn't have to do. We are dedicated to creating the leading high-intelligence 'super worker' system to redefine the future of industrial labor, making it safer, efficient, and more sustainable," said Leo Ma, founder and CEO, RoboForce."Labor shortages and decarbonization are the two largest trends that are happening at a global scale, and RoboForce is uniquely positioned to address both," said Myron Scholes, Nobel Laureate for Economic Science, investor, and the Frank E. Buck Professor of Finance, Emeritus at Stanford's Graduate School of Business. "RoboForce has a great team working on innovations very valuable for the world."RoboForce will debut its technology at the Intersolar & Energy Storage Conference, taking place in San Diego, CA from February 25-27. For more information, visit https://www.roboforce.ai/.About RoboForceRoboForce is an AI Robotics startup building the world's most advanced Robo-Labor system, with the world's first and only 1mm precision AI expert model. The company's AI robotic workforce provides significant labor cost savings to customers impacted by growing labor shortages, starting with utility-scale solar and space, with additional applications in manufacturing, mining and beyond. RoboForce was founded in 2023 by Leo Ma, previously a co-founder from startup to IPO of the Nasdaq-listed company Cyngn. The RoboForce team is comprised of top tech leaders from CMU Robotics, Michigan Robotics, Amazon Robotics, Tesla Robotics, Google, Waymo, Apple and Microsoft and is backed by world-class investors including Nobel Laureate Myron Scholes, Gary Rieschel (co-founder of Softbank VC), and Carnegie Mellon University. To learn more about RoboForce, visit https://www.roboforce.ai/.