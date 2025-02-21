PV EXPO 2025 – Kseng Solar Spotlighted All-scenario JIS-certified Solar Racking Solutions in Tokyo

From February 19th to 21st, Kseng Solar took center stage at PV EXPO 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. At the first stop of our 10th anniversary Journey, Kseng Solar proudly presented the full range of JIS-certified solar racking solutions, garnering widespread attention on-site.

From February 19th to 21st, Kseng Solar took center stage at PV EXPO 2025, Asia's premier renewable energy exposition held in Tokyo, Japan. At the first stop of our 10th anniversary Journey, Kseng Solar proudly presented the full range of JIS-certified solar racking solutions, garnering widespread attention and reaffirming its decade-long commitment to driving innovation and leading Japan's solar industry forward.



The showcased solar brackets covered a wide range of application scenarios, including roof mounts, ground mounts, agricultural solar mounts, solar carports, and energy storage systems. Notably, Kseng Solar's aluminum alloy passed rigorous reviews and received JIS certification, which is an official recognition of our expertise and product quality.With over a decade of technical expertise and a deep understanding of the market, Kseng Solar has successfully delivered solar solutions across Japan, supporting projects of all sizes—from residential to large-scale commercial, contributing to the country's transition to green energy.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production, Kseng Solar will continue to leverage its extensive experience to provide more comprehensive solar racking solutions, empowering both small-scale residential owners and large-scale commercial enterprises to harness solar power in Japan.