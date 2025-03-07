New battery technology breakthrough is happening rapidly. Advanced new batteries are currently being developed, with some already on the market. The latest generation of grid scale storage batteries have a higher capacity, a higher efficiency, and are longer-lasting. As electric cars continue to dominate the Li-ion demand, the performance of new battery technologies face a strong influence from the design requirements of light full-electric vehicles. Low flammability, faster charging with moderately higher energy density tends to be the focus of next decade. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/future-of-batteries-market-243513539.html People increasingly choose electric vehicles over gasoline-powered cars as a greener and more sustainable option as worries about climate change and air pollution grow. EV batteries are in high demand because of the current boom in EV sales. Additionally, researchers are working to improve battery technology, with notable advancements in range, lifespan, and charging times. The EV batteries market is further stimulated by these developments, which are making EVs more desirable and practicable for customers.

Prismatic cells are a more compact variation of cylindrical cells, characterized by folding the anode, cathode, and separator internal layers into a flattened spiral or cubic shape. As a result, its structure is more compact. A polymer or metal housing holds the battery's contents in place. Prismatic cells enable better space utilization even if they have a lower energy density (20-50% less than cylindrical cells). Despite being jelly-rolled, prismatic cells can be more expensive to produce than cylindrical cells because of their larger surface areas and more difficult internal layer rolling procedure. CATL, BYD, and Samsung SDI are major manufacturers of prismatic cells. For instance, in October 2023, Samsung SDI announced the company had clinched a supply deal for electric vehicle batteries with Hyundai Motor Company for the first time. Samsung SDI will supply prismatic batteries for Hyundai Motor's EVs, targeting the European market for seven years from 2026 through 2032. This development will increase the demand for urban transit trains during the forecast period.



Major EV and battery manufacturers have shown interest in developing cell to pack battery packs. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited. (CATL) (China), C4V (US), LG Energy Solution. (South Korea), Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd. (China), Tesla (US), BYD Company Ltd. (China), Ford Motor Company (US), and others have already started launching products that include cell to pack batteries. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the increasing demand for high-voltage batteries to achieve a longer driving range. With new electric vehicles to be launched in the market, battery manufacturers and global EV OEMs continuously work on extensive research and developments and invest in advancing technology. CTP batteries are one of the results of such advancements, eliminating the use of modules and directly integrating cells into battery packs. This allows the use of larger and more cells within battery packs with reduced interconnections and a simplified assembly process resulting in an increased volumetric density of batteries and reduced cost. CTP technology is yet to be commercially launched in most EV-dominating countries. It is expected to gain traction by 2024-2025 in the US, South Korea, Japan, and European countries.