Case Study – 11MW KST-1P-TL Solar Tracker Project in Italy
Recently, one solar project utilized Kseng Solar's KST-1P-TL Solar Tracker in Italy with a total capacity of 11MW spanning six sites, is now under installation.
Featuring a dual slew-drive linkage, KST-1P-TL Solar Tracker is a cost-effective solution that is easy to install and has excellent energy generation. The spline shaft connection enables quick assembly, while the Cardan Joint connection enhances adaptability to varying terrains, making it an ideal choice for Italy's diverse landscapes.
**Project information**
- Location: Italy
- Size of system: 11MW
- Wind speed: 27 m/s
- Design standard: Eurocode 1991-4
- Field temperature: 2℃－26℃
- Foundation: Ramming Pile
- Material: Hot-Dip Galvanizing Zn-Al-Mg Coated Steel
- Minimum ground clearance: 500mm
- Module orientation: 1P Portrait
- PV-Modules quantity per two rows: 80PCS (2-1Px40)
- Control unit power supply: Self-powered
Special Features of Kseng Solar's KST-1P-TL Solar Tracker
- Cost-effective, stable & efficient system
- Each unit can endure higher wind speeds
- Cardan Joint connection for higher terrain adaptability
- AI algorithm to maximize power generation
Find more about the product: https://www.xmkseng.com/kseng-latest-product-dual-row-linkage-single-axis-solar-tracker_p257.html
Featured Product
NATURE'S GENERATOR POWERHOUSE
Offers a maximum power output of 120V/240V 7200Watt and can power almost anything. Whether it is 120 Volts or 240 Volts, Powerhouse can single-handedly address all your home power requirements. The Nature's Generator is a solar generator built to be used anywhere, anytime. Power is supplied by our very own Power Panels and Wind Turbines, and can be connected to your home power. We ensure a clean charge without sacrificing any power, so you can stay connected wherever life takes you.