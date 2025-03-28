Case Study – 11MW KST-1P-TL Solar Tracker Project in Italy

Recently, one solar project utilized Kseng Solar's KST-1P-TL Solar Tracker in Italy with a total capacity of 11MW spanning six sites, is now under installation.

Featuring a dual slew-drive linkage, KST-1P-TL Solar Tracker is a cost-effective solution that is easy to install and has excellent energy generation. The spline shaft connection enables quick assembly, while the Cardan Joint connection enhances adaptability to varying terrains, making it an ideal choice for Italy's diverse landscapes.



**Project information**- Location: Italy- Size of system: 11MW- Wind speed: 27 m/s- Design standard: Eurocode 1991-4- Field temperature: 2℃－26℃- Foundation: Ramming Pile- Material: Hot-Dip Galvanizing Zn-Al-Mg Coated Steel- Minimum ground clearance: 500mm- Module orientation: 1P Portrait- PV-Modules quantity per two rows: 80PCS (2-1Px40)- Control unit power supply: Self-poweredSpecial Features of Kseng Solar's KST-1P-TL Solar Tracker- Cost-effective, stable & efficient system- Each unit can endure higher wind speeds- Cardan Joint connection for higher terrain adaptability- AI algorithm to maximize power generationFind more about the product: https://www.xmkseng.com/kseng-latest-product-dual-row-linkage-single-axis-solar-tracker_p257.html