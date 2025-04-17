From the Boom of European Balcony Photovoltaic to the Smart Meter Demand in the Chinese Market

I. Development Trend of European Balcony Photovoltaic and Opportunities for Chinese Enterprises



In recent years, European countries have introduced policies to strongly support the development of balcony photovoltaic. Taking Germany as an example, the government amended laws to allow apartment owners and tenants to install photovoltaic systems on their balconies, a policy that significantly boosted the installation of balcony photovoltaic in Germany. Data shows that in 2023, Germany's newly added photovoltaic installations exceeded 56GW, with a significant proportion from balcony photovoltaic. It is expected that by 2030, Germany's target for newly added photovoltaic installations will reach 600GW.Countries such as Austria and Belgium have also introduced policies to simplify installation processes, driving a surge in household photovoltaic installations. According to Ember, a global energy think tank, in 2023, renewable energy generation accounted for more than 30% of global total electricity generation for the first time.Although the European Union has introduced the "European Solar Charter" to support local manufacturing, currently, about 97% of photovoltaic components in Europe still rely on imports from China. Chinese enterprises have already captured 70% of the European market share in supporting equipment such as inverters and energy storage systems. As a core device for data collection in photovoltaic systems, smart meters see their demand grow in tandem with the proliferation of distributed energy. Chinese manufacturers, leveraging their cost advantages and technical adaptability, are poised to further penetrate the European market.II. Trends in Chinese Smart Meter Demand and Technological UpgradingWith the boom in the European balcony photovoltaic market, the demand for Chinese smart meters has also seen new growth points. The development of distributed photovoltaic in China aligns closely with European market demands, driving technological upgrades and market expansion in smart meters.Compared to traditional meters, smart meters feature remote reading, real-time monitoring, data analysis, and two-way communication, effectively enhancing grid operation efficiency, reducing operational costs, and promoting energy conservation and emissions reduction.The success of Chinese enterprises in the European market indicates a continuous increase in the market share of smart meters. Policy support and technological upgrading in the domestic market have led to a sustained growth in smart meter demand. In 2023, China's smart meter export volume reached 10.3 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 17.8%, with Europe accounting for 36% of the market. It is projected that by 2025, China's smart meter market size will account for more than one-third of the global market.Moreover, the success of the European market has provided valuable references for the technological upgrading of Chinese smart meters. For example, smart meters with remote monitoring and two-way measurement capabilities are widely used in China's distributed photovoltaic projects.In the next five years, the rapid development of new industries such as new energy and electric vehicles will further increase the demand for smart meters. It is expected that by 2025, China's smart meter deployment will reach 300 million units, with the market size continuing to expand.III. Eastron SEM3-WL: A Chinese Solution for the European MarketThe Eastron SEM3-WL is a smart meter specifically designed for distributed energy systems, with unique design and functionality that make it an ideal choice for the European balcony photovoltaic market.The Eastron SEM3-WL features Wi-Fi and RS485 communication capabilities, supporting remote monitoring and real-time data transmission. European households place high demands on the ease of installation for balcony photovoltaic systems, and the SEM3-WL's compact size and RJ12 interface design perfectly meet these needs. Additionally, the SEM3-WL supports CT connection, enabling it to meet the metering requirements of different users, further enhancing its market potential.In addition to its excellent product capabilities, Eastron SEM3-WL has accessed CE and RED certifications, meeting European market requirements for product safety and compatibility. These certifications not only enhance the product's market competitiveness but also provide a guarantee for entering the European market.ConclusionThe boom in European balcony photovoltaic serves as both a springboard for the export of Chinese smart meters and a catalyst for domestic technological upgrading. Products like the Eastron SEM3-WL, with their breakthroughs in certification barriers and functional innovation, are setting a benchmark for Chinese enterprises in their global expansion. Looking ahead, as domestic smart meter technology continues to improve and Europe's energy transition deepens, the smart meter industry is poised to enter a golden growth period driven by the convergence of dual market forces.