Socomec’s new Medium Voltage solution streamlines energy storage projects, reducing costs and installation risks

Socomec, the global manufacturer of energy storage solutions, today launches its SUNSYS HES XXL SKID solution, a ready-to-use high-power energy storage system for on-grid LV or MV applications from 1MVA / 1MWh. Equipped with transformers and switchgear, the drop-and-start technology reduces installation complexity and commissioning time - accelerating large-scale commercial and industrial energy storage operations, grid supporting services as well as co-located renewable projects and the charging of heavy-duty electric vehicles.



More Headlines Articles

The announcement comes as Europe sees a surge in large utility-scale storage projects, with their share of newly installed capacity projected to rise to 45% by 2028. Commercial and industrial storage is also increasing and expected to grow by 25% over the same period. This rapid expansion is driving demand for faster project deployment and fully integrated solutions that can reduce the reliance on multiple vendors, which can delay project delivery and push up costs.In response, Socomec is streamlining energy storage integration with a pre-engineered system that includes BESS components, transformers, and switchgear onto a single platform mounted on a SKID. The turnkey solution, designed and tested by Socomec's expert engineers, minimises installation risks, ensuring smooth integration with LV or MV networks.By reducing the need for additional spending on Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractors, it simplifies procurement, reduces on-site engineering and streamlines installation. Once on-site all project owners have to do is connect the AC power, DC battery cables and communication cables - significantly limiting spending and time during the installation phase. The innovative SKID design also optimises space requirements, making it an efficient and cost-effective solution for a variety of project sites.Etienne Cottrant, Energy Storage Solutions Specialist at Socomec, said: "Innovation is at the heart of everything we do and we're committed to making energy storage deployment as seamless as possible. With the EU's goal of a carbon-neutral economy by 2050, energy storage plays a vital role in supporting the growth of renewables. Our turnkey solution, pre-engineered and factory-mounted with transformers and switchgear, takes the complexity out of projects - reducing delays, simplifying procurement and ensuring long-term reliability. It also allows those working on the front-of-the-meter applications to generate ROI quicker from their assets. By removing the need for multiple vendors, we're helping businesses accelerate their energy storage investments with more efficient project planning."