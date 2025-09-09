Autel Energy Completes First U.S. EV Charging + Battery Storage Project; Expands Turnkey Design Services Nationwide

Autel Energy, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and smart energy solutions, today announced the completion of its first integrated EV charging and battery energy storage system (BESS) project in the United States. Officially permitted and approved by Duke Energy, this installation marks a major milestone in Autel Energy North America's portfolio and demonstrates the company's ability to deliver turnkey solutions that combine high-power charging with advanced energy storage.



The Greensboro, North Carolina site — located at Autel's manufacturing facility — features a 250 kWh battery cabinet paired with a 125 kW power conversion system (PCS). The installation supports one Autel MaxiCharger DC Fast and two DC Compact units, providing reliable high-power charging while reducing peak demand costs and enhancing site resiliency.Building on this achievement, Autel Energy expects to complete several additional EV + BESS projects before the end of the year, showcasing the scalability of its integrated design and deployment model.Michelle Luo, Chief Revenue Officer, Autel Energy North America, said:"I'm incredibly proud of our team for hitting yet another milestone this year. These first utility-approved EV + BESS projects prove what's possible when great engineering meets real-world customer needs. Starting today, our integrated EV + BESS solutions are available for quoting, with installation timelines that can deliver energized sites before the end of the year."Turnkey Design ServicesScalable systems: Standardized designs deliver solutions from 250 kWh to multi-MWh deployments, tailored to fleets, commercial sites, NEVI-funded sites, municipalities, and utilities.UL 9540A certified Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)Utility-compliant: Fully permitted projects and aligned with interconnection requirements across North America.Turnkey approach: Autel provides end-to-end project services — from site modeling to design and engineering, through commissioning and monitoring.Grid-friendly operations: peak-shaving, load-shifting, and demand-charge management reduce energy costs and support grid stability.Future-ready design: Modular architecture allows expansion with additional chargers, storage, and renewable integration.AvailabilityAutel's integrated EV + BESS solutions are available for quoting now, with installations available before year-end 2025, subject to site conditions and permitting.About Autel EnergyAutel Energy is a global provider of advanced EV charging and smart energy solutions for residential, commercial, and fleet applications. With hardware, software, and services built for performance and reliability, Autel helps partners accelerate electrification while improving total cost of ownership and delivering great driver experiences. Autel Energy North America designs, tests, and manufactures key products for the U.S. market and works closely with utilities, fleets, and site hosts to deploy scalable, future-ready infrastructure. Learn more at [autelenergy.us].