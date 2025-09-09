Blattner and Built Robotics Announce Contract to Improve Safety in Solar Construction

Blattner, the leader in renewable energy construction and a Quanta Services, Inc. company, and Built Robotics, a pioneer in construction AI, today announced a three-year agreement. Blattner will deploy dozens of Built's AI-powered robots on solar projects across the United States. The robots will assist Blattner's crews with pile driving, surveying, material handling, drilling and trenching. The initiative aims to enhance worker safety, improve operational efficiency and meet the nation's growing demand for clean power and energy dominance.



The Next Chapter in Utility-Scale Solar ConstructionThis partnership builds on a track record of successful collaboration between Blattner and Built, leveraging Blattner's decades of experience in renewable energy construction and Built's field-proven automation technology."Safety is a priority for us," shared Brandon Bruski, Vice President - Solar at Blattner. "Our work with Built allows us to remove the risks of pile driving to team members on-site while also maintaining and even improving quality, accelerating project schedules and delivering certainty to our clients.""Blattner is the leader in their field and earning their trust means a lot," commented Noah Ready-Campbell, CEO of Built Robotics. "Our robots have already deployed on five Blattner projects, and on each of them we've both learned from the subject matter experts in the field and delivered a quality work product that's ready for the next crew. It's an honor to have this partnership and take things to the next level."A Commitment to SafetyA key aspect of the partnership is creating a tangible improvement in jobsite safety. Traditionally, solar construction activities such as piling can be dangerous, opening workers up to struck-by, pinch, slip-trip-and-fall and soft-tissue injuries if proper risk mitigations are not in place.Built's robots are managed by trained operators working at a safe distance from the equipment. By taking workers out of harm's way, the technology significantly reduces the potential for injuries and improves the capacity for safe operations.In addition, all of Built's robots utilize an 8-Layer Safety System, which includes AI-powered personnel detection, geofence barriers and other safety mechanisms. This safety system has a 100% success rate, with zero injuries caused by Built's robots across dozens of construction projects to date.RE+ 2025As interest in automation grows within the solar construction industry, Built Robotics will be exhibiting at RE+ 2025 in Las Vegas Sept. 8-11. Visit Booth V12692 to discuss the impact of automation on construction and how AI and robotics can build utility-scale solar safer, faster and cheaper.About BlattnerBlattner is Leading America to a Clean Energy Future. With more than 115 years of construction experience, the company has played a vital role in building America's critical infrastructure, ranging from railroads and highways to dams and mines. Since 1997, Blattner has focused on renewable energy solutions and is responsible for some of the most significant solar, wind and storage projects in the U.S. Today, Blattner has installed more than 25% of America's utility-scale wind, solar and energy storage capacity. Blattner Company is the parent company of Blattner Energy and D.H. Blattner & Sons, of which all are members of the Quanta Services family of companies. Company headquarters are in Avon, Minnesota.About Built RoboticsBuilt Robotics' mission is to build the robots that build the world. Backed by investors such as Founders Fund, NEA, and Tiger Global, the company is focused on automating repetitive tasks in the $300 billion solar industry. Built was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco.