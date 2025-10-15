Solar & Storage Live KSA 2025 – Kseng Solar Heats Up the Middle East with Its Wide Range of Solar Mounting Solutions

From October 12-14, Kseng Solar took center stage at Solar & Storage Live KSA 2025 with its comprehensive range of solar mounting systems and safety accessories.

From October 12-14, Kseng Solar took center stage at Solar & Storage Live KSA 2025 in Riyadh, showcasing its comprehensive range of solar mounting systems and safety accessories. The exhibition featured a diverse range of solar racking solutions, including the KST Solar Tracker, metal roof mounts, and ground mounts and solar safety accessories, which drew strong engagement and keen interest from regional energy professionals and project developers.



More Headlines Articles

Presented Products- KST Solar Tracker- Roof Solar Mounting Solutions: L Feet Roof Mount, Ballasted Roof Mount- Ground Solar Mounting Solutions: MAC Steel Ground Mount, Aluminum Ground Mount- Solar Safety Accessories: FRP Walkway, Rooftop Guardrail with Safety Gate, Skylight Mesh Cover, Safety HarnessesAs one of the world's fastest-growing solar markets, the Middle East continues to accelerate its energy transition through renewable deployments. Kseng Solar is proud to support this growth with field-proven mounting and tracking solutions tailored to the region's unique energy and environmental requirements. By integrating global expertise with localized support, Kseng Solar ensures reliable and efficient performance for every solar project.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production systems, Kseng Solar is committed to advancing the Middle East's clean energy transition with cost-effective, high-performance solar mounting solutions.