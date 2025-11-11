Foundation installation works completed at Denmarkâ€™s largest offshore wind farm

RWE has completed the installation of the foundations for the 1.1-gigawatt Thor offshore wind farm in the Danish North Sea. In September, the final of 72 monopiles for the wind turbines was installed. At the end of last week, RWE finalised the installation of the associated secondary steel structures - including boat landings, main access platforms, and internal cassettes. The completion of the secondary steel installation was achieved in less than six months using Van Oord's offshore wind installation vessel, MPI Adventure. Offshore works were coordinated from the Danish Port of ThyborÃ¸n. To protect the foundations from the harsh conditions at sea until the turbine towers are mounted, innovative reusable hard covers have been installed. RWE already placed the 2,600-tonne offshore substation topside on its jacket foundation in July of this year.



Sven UtermÃ¶hlen, Chief Executive Officer RWE Offshore Wind: "Our Thor project is progressing very well, with offshore works on schedule. We look forward to starting turbine installation next year, which will mark the next major milestone in delivering Denmark's largest offshore wind farm to date. I would like to thank our partner, Norges Bank Investment Management, as well as our suppliers and colleagues for their dedication to collaboration, quality, and safety."The turbine installation works are scheduled to be carried out from the Port of Esbjerg in Denmark, starting in spring 2026. Thor will be the first offshore wind farm in the world to use 36 steel turbine towers that have been manufactured with a lower carbon footprint. In addition, some of the turbines will be equipped with recyclable rotor blades. When fully operational in 2027, Thor offshore wind farm will be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million Danish households.The wind farm's operations and maintenance plan envisages creating 50 to 60 local jobs at a new RWE service building at the Port of Thorsminde. Construction of the new RWE service building is already underway and is scheduled to be finalised by the beginning of 2026. Thor offshore wind farm is a joint project between RWE (51%) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49%). RWE is in charge of construction and operations throughout the lifecycle of Thor offshore wind farm.Leading global player in offshore windRWE already has 19 offshore wind farms in operation globally, including RÃ¸dsand 2, located south of the Danish island of Lolland. In addition to Thor in Denmark, the company is currently building three major offshore wind farms: the Sofia offshore wind farm (1.4 GW) in the UK, the Nordseecluster (1.6 GW, RWE share: 51%) off the German coast and OranjeWind (795 MW, RWE share: 50%) in the Netherlands.For more information about RWE's Thor offshore project, please visit thor.rwe.com.