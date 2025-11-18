Case Study – 3MW Solar Farm in Germany: A Success Story with Kseng Solar’s Agri-PV Structure
In Germany, a 3MW agrivoltaics project has successfully adopted Kseng Solar's agricultural solar structure, enabling the farm owner to harvest both clean energy and juicy apples from the same land.
This innovative approach not only maximizes land utilization but also brings multiple benefits including additional income, renewable energy, more sustainable farming practices, directly supporting the German government's renewable targets.
**Project information**
- Location: Germany
- Size of system: 3MW
- Max wind speed: 35 m/s
- Max snow load: 10 cm
- Design standard: EN1991
- Foundation: Ground Screw
- Material: Aluminum Alloy
- Ground clearance: 3000 mm
- Warranty: 10 Years Warranty, 25 Years Service Life
Special Features of Kseng Solar's Agriculture Solar Mounting System
- Perfect combination for both power generation and cultivation.
- Customized layout suits for various site conditions.
- Pre-assembled components to save time and labor cost.
- Durable aluminum alloy structure for long-term reliability.
Find more about the product: https://www.xmkseng.com/solar-farm_c4
