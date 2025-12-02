Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Delivers Innovation, Insights, and Connections at Texas Regional Event

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America, the premier U.S. tradeshow and conference series for solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure, and manufacturing, held its Texas regional event in Grapevine last month. IESNA Texas 2025 drew hundreds of solar + storage professionals from across the country, including manufacturers, EPCs, consultants, installers, and developers. The second annual event continued to attract a highly influential audience, with 88% of attendees in executive and management roles.



"Progress in a market as large, fast moving, and interconnected as Texas requires collaboration across the solar + storage value chain," said Beckie Kier, Event Director, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America. "Our second edition of IESNA Texas connected industry stakeholders and delivered focused learning, high-value conversations, and access to cutting-edge solutions to help continue market advancement."2025 Event OverviewA 40% larger exhibit hall showcased next-generation technologies and solutions by ELM MicroGrid, EG4, TruGrid, ABB Inc., EcoFlow Technology, EnergyScape Renewables, LIDAR Drone Services, PowerStore, solarpanelrecycling.com, and more.62 Speakers delivered 18 conference sessions (including two NABCEP workshops), offering insights into state policies, industry topics, and emerging trends. State-focused highlights:"Power, Policy, and the Path Forward: Texas Energy Legislation in a National Context" unpacked the new legislation, exploring connections to national energy policy and federal funding."Texas Energy Policy in Focus: Legislation, Permits, and the Path Ahead" examined Texas' latest legislative session, providing PUC updates and exploring federal budget developments shaping renewable deployment."Solar+Storage+Generator: What Texas' New $1.8 Billion Resiliency Program Means for You" examined how the program could reshape onsite energy.Informative meals led by Joshua D. Rhodes, PhD (UT Austin) and Will McAdams (McAdams Energy Group) highlighted Texas' clean energy evolution, examining grid growth, distributed energy resources, and emerging opportunities.The Heated Exchange panel combined industry discussion with hot sauce tasting.The happy hour included a local beer cart sponsored by NABCEP.The Solar Bowl football toss awarded one participant a helmet signed by Dallas Cowboy CeeDee Lamb and a free IESNA Texas 2026 pass.Plan for 2026The third edition of IESNA Texas will take place September 1-2, 2026 at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel in Dallas, TX. Sign up for updates.IESNA's Flagship event will offer a comprehensive look at policies, technologies, and market trends at federal and state levels. Register here to attend February 18-20, 2026 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.About Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA)Intersolar & Energy Storage North America is the premier U.S. tradeshow and conference series for solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure, and manufacturing. IESNA events provide targeted education, strategic networking, and a dynamic exhibit hall to connect clean energy professionals and advance industry growth.IESNA's Flagship event, next held February 18-20, 2026 in San Diego, CA, convenes professionals across the US and beyond, showcasing innovation and examining policy, technology, and market developments. IESNA's regional events are tailored to key markets and include IESNA Midwest (June 15-17, 2026 in Rosemont, IL) and IESNA Texas (September 1-2, 2026 in Dallas, TX).About DiversifiedDiversified is a global B2B events and media company that strengthens business communities by fostering a space, in person and online, for professionals and businesses to connect and grow. The company serves as a trusted partner across several industries including active lifestyle, business management, clean energy, commercial marine, healthcare, seafood, technology and more. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, the global company has divisions and offices around the world in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Diversified is a third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: www.divcom.com.