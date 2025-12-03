Study Finds Terrasmart's TerraTrak 1P Tracker 15 Percent Faster to Install

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrasmart, a leading provider of solar racking technologies, electrical balance-of-system products, installation services, and project optimization software, announces that its TerraTrak 1P Tracker was found to be fifteen percent faster to install than the average of the three market relevant trackers by an outside study, considering the use of standard piles. The same study found that TerraTrak 1P with screws is up to 41 manhours per megawatt (MH/MW) faster to install than the comparison trackers in pre-drill situations. Eclipse-M, a third-party services and consulting company specializing in the solar industry, conducted the study and produced the findings. The TerraTrak 1P Tracker is foundation agnostic and is designed to provide versatility in even the most challenging terrains and harsh conditions.

"Terrasmart strives to provide leading solar technologies and seamless solutions that minimize risks, maximize returns, and create value across the life of a project," says Renee Roggow, VP of Racking Project Operations at Terrasmart. "Faster installation with the TerraTrak 1P tracker contributes to a more streamlined project overall, facilitating more profitable solar."To perform the study, Eclipse-M reviewed TerraTrak installation documents, performed on-site field data collection, and utilized statistical normalization to ensure a level playing field for tracker installation. The data was processed through E-M's proprietary video analysis and time study modules to produce apples-to-apples comparison to other market relevant trackers. The key findings show the TerrakTrak 1P is fifteen percent faster to install than the average of the three market relevant trackers included in the study.Eclipse-M also identified attributes that contributed to TerraTrak 1P tracker installation efficiency:- a high degree of adjustability, proprietary machines and techniques for ground screw installation by allowing quick assembly of the drive system and torque tube,- pre-assembly of the motor to the gearbox (slew gear),- up to 36" vertical adjustment of the ground screws and A-frames, and- an easy-to-install drive system, among many other attributes.Eclipse-M also noted core features of foundation options, torque tubes, module rails, and the PeakYield™ software system that provide unique capabilities and faster and easier installation.In comparison to other market relevant products, value-added labor was summarized in three categories: main structure, drive system, and module install. The findings showed the TerraTrak 1P value-add of 160.2 MH/MW, as compared to an average of the three market competitive trackers of 181.8 MH/MW. Regarding installation, TerraTrak 1P with screws is faster to install than comparison trackers, considering requirements for pre-drill situations. Details of the full findings are outlined in a 2025 Constructability Report."New solar site construction is taking place on more and more challenging sites, with trickier terrains and more extreme weather conditions. Now, more than ever, keeping projects on-time and on-budget mean that owners and developers value versatile, fast, and easy-to-install trackers. This is because they allow them more leeway in site selection, lighten the load for field teams, and support the growth of solar as a bankable and renewable source of power," says Roggow.To learn more about the constructability report results, download it here (https://explore.terrasmart.com/terratrak_1P_is_15percent_faster_to_install) and contact Terrasmart with any questions at https://www.terrasmart.com/contact/contact-us/About TerrasmartTerrasmart, the renewable energy business of Gibraltar Industries, Inc., is a leading provider of solar racking technologies, electrical balance-of-system products, installation services, and project optimization software. Serving the commercial and utility sectors across North America, Terrasmart integrates products and solutions across the PV lifecycle to minimize risks and maximize returns. With more than 25 GWs of solar deployed across 6,000 PV systems, Terrasmart creates unique value for more profitable solar anywhere. For more information, please visit Terrasmart.com.