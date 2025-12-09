The 11th World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2026)

Review of WBE 2025



More Headlines Articles

Hosted by Guangzhou Honest Exhibition Co., Ltd, the 10th World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2025) was held with great success from August 8th to 10th at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou this year.WBE is being held alongside exhibitions focused on hydrogen energy, photovoltaics, power sources, and clean technologies, covering a total area of approximately 135,000 square meters and featuring over 1,550 participating companies.The event attracted a total of 200,000 visitors, including 13,892 overseas visits from over 150 countries and regions. Representatives from various countries, including Saudi Arabia, Germany, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and France and so on, attended the 3rd China Battery and Energy Storage Industry International Trade Forum & New Product Launch 2025.Preview of WBE 2026WBE 2026 is set to take place from September 16th-18th at the China Import and Export Fair Complex, showcasing the rapid growth of the battery and energy storage sectors. This unprecedented event will span 180,000 square meters, featuring 6,000 booths and attracting over 2,000 exhibitors, with an anticipated attendance of 300,000 visitors. Additionally, WBE 2026 will coincide with the Solar and Photovoltaic Exhibition, highlighting the synergies between various renewable energy fields.Live Events & Activities of WBE 2026The 4th Global Battery & Energy Storage International Trade Forum2026 China Battery Industry (Guangzhou) Summit2026 Energy Storage Industry International Exchange Dinner2026 International Buyers Matchmaking MeetingThe 3rd WBE Factory Tour 2026Exhibitor Profileïƒ˜Various kinds of batteriesïƒ˜Combined batteries for cellphones, interphones, cordless telephone, laptops, digital cameras, portable DVD, emergency lights, electric toys, UPS, railway locomotives and passenger cars, ships, etc.ïƒ˜Power batteries and management systems for electric tools, electric bicycles, electric vehicles, etc.ïƒ˜Energy storage batteries for wind power generation systems, solar photovoltaic systems and wind-solar hybrid systems, etc.ïƒ˜Power storage application and engineeringïƒ˜Battery materials and accessoriesïƒ˜Battery manufacturing equipment and testing devicesïƒ˜SupercapacitorFor more information, please contact us below.WBE organizing committeeContact person:EyamaMobile/Wechat/Whataspp:+86 13413566118E-mailï¼šwbe_office@yeah.netAddress: Shenghui Building, No. 1095, Zhongshan Middle Avenue, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, China