EnerGaÃ¯a Forum 2025 â€“ Kseng Solar Spotlights ETN-Certified Racking Solutions for French Market

From December 10-11, Kseng Solar marked another successful appearance at EnerGaÃ¯a Forum 2025 in Montpellier. This year, we highlighted our comprehensive range of ETN-certified solar mounting systems, including tile roof mounts, ballast mounts, solar carports, and more. All proudly featuring ETN certification and specifically tailored for the French market, the systems captured significant attention from clients and industry experts on-site. The ETN certification not only ensures compliance with France's stringent quality standards, but also reflects Kseng Solar's long-term commitment to the French market.



Presented Products- Easy Solar Bracket- Ballast Solar Mount- Solar Carport- Roof Solar Mounting Solutions: Tile Roof Mounting Systems- Ground Solar Mounting Solutions: Steel Ground Mounting Systems- Vertical Solar MountFrance plays a pivotal role in the global green development, and Kseng Solar is actively responding to the green energy demands of the French market. By obtaining ETN certification and maintaining available stock of certified products in its European warehouse, Kseng Solar ensures fast and reliable delivery to meet the country's growing needs for high-quality solar racking solutions.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production, Kseng Solar will continue to deepen its footprint in France and across Europe with its reliable solar mounting solutions and customized local services.