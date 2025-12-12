GeoT*SOL 2026 released: now with improved heat pump design, flexible input options for domestic hot water, and Czech as a new program language

Visit https://valentin-software.com/en/products/geotsol/ for further information

Based on a dynamic minute simulation, electricity consumption, seasonal performance factors, operating costs and other system data can be calculated, taking into account blocking periods and tariffs.

GeoT*SOL is the professional software for planning and designing heat pump systems, both for existing and new buildings. The program offers you a choice of different heat sources, operating modes, and system configurations for every location. Based on a dynamic minute simulation, electricity consumption, seasonal performance factors, operating costs and other system data can be calculated, taking into account blocking periods and tariffs.


With the newly released 2026 version, the minimum output of heat pumps can be represented more realistically. This allows operating conditions to be simulated with greater precision. In addition, the minimum heating output is now visualized in the bivalence point diagram, making correct heat-pump sizing easier for professionals.

GeoT*SOL 2026 also introduces the option to specify domestic hot water demand not only in liters but directly as annual energy demand in kWh. This is particularly helpful for renovation projects, where existing consumption data from previous years is typically available only in kWh.

In addition to the program languages German, English, French, and Italian, GeoT*SOL 2026 now also offers a Czech user interface.

Visit the GeoT*SOL 2026 product page (free 30-day trial):
https://valentin-software.com/en/products/geotsol/

