UK BIPV Market to Hit $0.5 Billion by 2034 on Green Building Demand

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the UK building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market size was valued at $0.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $0.5 billion by 2034, growing at a strong CAGR of 15.2% from 2025 to 2034. This rapid growth highlights the increasing role of BIPV systems in the UK's transition toward sustainable, energy-efficient buildings.



Understanding Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) refers to solar photovoltaic systems that are directly incorporated into the building envelope, including roofs, faÃ§ades, walls, windows, and skylights. Unlike conventional solar panels mounted on rooftops, BIPV replaces traditional building materials while simultaneously generating electricity.This dual functionality offers multiple benefits: on-site renewable energy generation, reduced reliance on external power sources, improved energy efficiency, and enhanced architectural aesthetics. BIPV systems are particularly attractive in urban environments and modern construction projects where visual appeal and sustainability are equally important.Market Dynamics Driving GrowthThe rising demand for modern and sustainable architecture is a key driver of the UK building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market. Architects and developers increasingly favor solutions that seamlessly blend renewable energy technologies into building designs without compromising aesthetics. BIPV enables clean energy generation while preserving or even enhancing the visual identity of residential and commercial structures.Supportive government policies are also strengthening market growth. In December 2024, the UK government introduced a revised National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) aimed at streamlining planning processes and encouraging sustainable development. The updated framework simplifies approvals for new housing and infrastructure projects, indirectly supporting the integration of renewable technologies such as BIPV into construction plans.In the residential sector, BIPV systems such as solar roof tiles and shingles are gaining popularity. These systems closely resemble conventional roofing materials, allowing homeowners to maintain architectural consistency while benefiting from renewable electricity generation. Similarly, BIPV faÃ§ades and solar windows are increasingly adopted in both new buildings and renovation projects.Cost Challenges Limiting Market AdoptionDespite its strong growth potential, the UK building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market faces challenges related to high initial investment costs. BIPV systems remain significantly more expensive than traditional construction materials and standard rooftop solar installations.In Europe, including the UK, BIPV system costs typically range between â‚¬200/mÂ² and â‚¬625/mÂ², depending on design complexity and material selection. Photovoltaic modules alone account for 43% to 77% of total system costs, while balance-of-system components such as inverters, wiring, and energy storage contribute an additional 10% to 16%. Soft costs, including system design, permitting, construction, and inspections, further increase upfront expenditure.Customized architectural designs can push prices even higher, creating a financial barrier for developers and homeowners. Although BIPV systems offer long-term energy savings and environmental benefits, the high initial capital requirement continues to restrain wider adoption across the UK construction sector.Market Segmentation OverviewThe UK building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market is segmented by technology, application, and end-use.By technology, the market is categorized into crystalline silicon, thin film, and others. While crystalline silicon held the largest market share in 2024, the thin film segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period. Thin film BIPV systems are gaining traction due to their lightweight nature, flexibility, and ability to blend seamlessly with modern building designs. These characteristics make them ideal for faÃ§ades, skylights, and curtain walls.Based on application, the market is divided into roofs, walls, glass, faÃ§ades, and others. The roofs segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.7%, driven by the large surface area available for solar integration and the practicality of replacing conventional roofing materials with energy-generating alternatives. Roof-integrated BIPV systems provide weather protection while producing electricity, making them highly attractive for residential and commercial buildings.By end-use, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The residential segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6%, supported by increasing homeowner interest in energy-efficient housing and government-backed retrofit programs. Initiatives such as the UK Green Homes Grant and local authority energy-efficiency schemes are encouraging the adoption of renewable technologies, including BIPV, particularly in urban residential developments where roof space is limited.Competitive LandscapeThe UK building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market is moderately competitive, with key players focusing on innovation, customization, and partnerships with architects and construction firms. Major companies operating in the market include AGC Glass Europe, BIPVco Limited, Spirit Energy, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Europe, Ertex Solar, Onyx Solar, Viridian Solar Ltd, Polysolar, ROMAG, and Solex Energy Ltd.These companies are investing in advanced materials, design flexibility, and improved system efficiency to strengthen their market position and address cost-related challenges.Future OutlookThe UK building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market is expected to witness sustained growth over the next decade, driven by rising demand for sustainable construction, supportive planning policies, and advancements in solar technologies. As material costs decline and awareness of long-term benefits increases, BIPV is likely to become a standard feature in modern UK buildings.With its ability to combine renewable energy generation with architectural design, BIPV represents a critical solution for achieving the UK's carbon reduction and energy efficiency targets.